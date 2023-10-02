Exploring St. Kitts and Nevis’ Top 40 Most Common Last Names – A Fascinating Dive into Island Heritage!”

St. Kitts and Nevis boasts a diverse and culturally vibrant population. The last names that grace its inhabitants reflect a kaleidoscope of historical influences, from European colonization to Afro-Caribbean heritage. Let’s take a closer look at the most common surnames in this enchanting archipelago.

1. Williams

The name “Williams” takes the lead, echoing a wide-reaching heritage that transcends continents. This Anglo-Saxon surname is a testament to the historical connections of the islands.

2. Browne

“Browne” bears the marks of English influence, a reminder of the colonial era that left an indelible imprint on St. Kitts and Nevis.

3. Liburd

“Liburd” is a distinctive name with African roots, echoing the enduring legacy of Afro-Caribbean heritage in the islands.

4. Francis

“Francis” is a name that transcends borders, with origins in both English and French traditions. Its prevalence in St. Kitts and Nevis mirrors the diverse historical influences that shaped the islands.

5. Pemberton

“Pemberton” is a name that may have its roots in English or Anglo-Norman heritage. Its presence in St. Kitts and Nevis highlights the diverse tapestry of surnames on the islands.

6. Jeffers

“Jeffers” carries a distinctive English flair, reflecting the historical connections of the islands to the English-speaking world.

7. Henry

“Henry” is a name steeped in English history, often associated with nobility and prominence. Its prevalence in St. Kitts and Nevis echoes the enduring impact of English influence.

8. Warner

“Warner” exudes an air of nobility, often associated with distinguished figures in English history. Its presence in St. Kitts and Nevis reflects the historical ties between the islands and England.

9. Richards

“Richards” is a name that resonates with English heritage, reflecting the enduring influence of English culture on the islands.

10. Hanley

“Hanley” carries an unmistakable English origin, further emphasizing the lasting impact of English influence in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Rank Surname Incidence Frequency 1 Williams 1,569 1 in 35 2 Browne 1,227 1 in 45 3 Liburd 1,120 1 in 49 4 Francis 760 1 in 73 5 Pemberton 734 1 in 75 6 Jeffers 670 1 in 82 7 Henry 557 1 in 99 8 Warner 555 1 in 99 9 Richards 549 1 in 101 10 Hanley 527 1 in 105 11 Huggins 506 1 in 109 12 Mills 494 1 in 112 13 James 493 1 in 112 14 Maynard 483 1 in 114 14 Morton 483 1 in 114 16 Herbert 475 1 in 116 17 Daniel 465 1 in 119 18 Gumbs 453 1 in 122 19 Clarke 446 1 in 124 20 Caines 441 1 in 125 21 Rawlins 434 1 in 127 22 Richardson 432 1 in 128 23 Matthew 430 1 in 128 24 Nisbett 429 1 in 129 25 Thomas 426 1 in 130 26 Hendrickson 401 1 in 138 27 Davis 386 1 in 143 28 Phillip 385 1 in 143 29 Hodge 372 1 in 148 30 Walters 359 1 in 154 31 Archibald 350 1 in 158 32 Powell 340 1 in 162 33 Dore 339 1 in 163 34 Jones 335 1 in 165 35 Lewis 315 1 in 175 36 Douglas 309 1 in 179 37 Thompson 301 1 in 183 38 Martin 291 1 in 190 38 Rogers 291 1 in 190 40 Benjamin 283 1 in 195

These surnames are more than just names; they are windows into the intricate tapestry of St. Kitts and Nevis’ history, culture, and social fabric. Each name carries a story, a connection, and a legacy that resonates through generations. They are a testament to the diversity and richness that defines this enchanting Caribbean nation.