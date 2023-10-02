Exploring St. Kitts and Nevis’ Top 40 Most Common Last Names – A Fascinating Dive into Island Heritage!”
St. Kitts and Nevis boasts a diverse and culturally vibrant population. The last names that grace its inhabitants reflect a kaleidoscope of historical influences, from European colonization to Afro-Caribbean heritage. Let’s take a closer look at the most common surnames in this enchanting archipelago.
1. Williams
- Incidence: 1,569
- Frequency: 1 in 35
The name “Williams” takes the lead, echoing a wide-reaching heritage that transcends continents. This Anglo-Saxon surname is a testament to the historical connections of the islands.
2. Browne
- Incidence: 1,227
- Frequency: 1 in 45
“Browne” bears the marks of English influence, a reminder of the colonial era that left an indelible imprint on St. Kitts and Nevis.
3. Liburd
- Incidence: 1,120
- Frequency: 1 in 49
“Liburd” is a distinctive name with African roots, echoing the enduring legacy of Afro-Caribbean heritage in the islands.
4. Francis
- Incidence: 760
- Frequency: 1 in 73
“Francis” is a name that transcends borders, with origins in both English and French traditions. Its prevalence in St. Kitts and Nevis mirrors the diverse historical influences that shaped the islands.
5. Pemberton
- Incidence: 734
- Frequency: 1 in 75
“Pemberton” is a name that may have its roots in English or Anglo-Norman heritage. Its presence in St. Kitts and Nevis highlights the diverse tapestry of surnames on the islands.
6. Jeffers
- Incidence: 670
- Frequency: 1 in 82
“Jeffers” carries a distinctive English flair, reflecting the historical connections of the islands to the English-speaking world.
7. Henry
- Incidence: 557
- Frequency: 1 in 99
“Henry” is a name steeped in English history, often associated with nobility and prominence. Its prevalence in St. Kitts and Nevis echoes the enduring impact of English influence.
8. Warner
- Incidence: 555
- Frequency: 1 in 99
“Warner” exudes an air of nobility, often associated with distinguished figures in English history. Its presence in St. Kitts and Nevis reflects the historical ties between the islands and England.
9. Richards
- Incidence: 549
- Frequency: 1 in 101
“Richards” is a name that resonates with English heritage, reflecting the enduring influence of English culture on the islands.
10. Hanley
- Incidence: 527
- Frequency: 1 in 105
“Hanley” carries an unmistakable English origin, further emphasizing the lasting impact of English influence in St. Kitts and Nevis.
|11
|Huggins
|506
|1 in 109
|12
|Mills
|494
|1 in 112
|13
|James
|493
|1 in 112
|14
|Maynard
|483
|1 in 114
|14
|Morton
|483
|1 in 114
|16
|Herbert
|475
|1 in 116
|17
|Daniel
|465
|1 in 119
|18
|Gumbs
|453
|1 in 122
|19
|Clarke
|446
|1 in 124
|20
|Caines
|441
|1 in 125
|21
|Rawlins
|434
|1 in 127
|22
|Richardson
|432
|1 in 128
|23
|Matthew
|430
|1 in 128
|24
|Nisbett
|429
|1 in 129
|25
|Thomas
|426
|1 in 130
|26
|Hendrickson
|401
|1 in 138
|27
|Davis
|386
|1 in 143
|28
|Phillip
|385
|1 in 143
|29
|Hodge
|372
|1 in 148
|30
|Walters
|359
|1 in 154
|31
|Archibald
|350
|1 in 158
|32
|Powell
|340
|1 in 162
|33
|Dore
|339
|1 in 163
|34
|Jones
|335
|1 in 165
|35
|Lewis
|315
|1 in 175
|36
|Douglas
|309
|1 in 179
|37
|Thompson
|301
|1 in 183
|38
|Martin
|291
|1 in 190
|38
|Rogers
|291
|1 in 190
|40
|Benjamin
|283
|1 in 195
These surnames are more than just names; they are windows into the intricate tapestry of St. Kitts and Nevis’ history, culture, and social fabric. Each name carries a story, a connection, and a legacy that resonates through generations. They are a testament to the diversity and richness that defines this enchanting Caribbean nation.
