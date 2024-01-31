Unlocking Possibilities: Turn Around Agenda 2024’s First Open Engagement Welcomes All

Basseterre, St.Kitts (Wednesday January 31st, 2024)In a bid to foster community involvement and share visions for a transformative future, the Turn Around Agenda (TAG) announces its inaugural open engagement for 2024. The event is scheduled for Sunday, February 04, and invites the general public to join an evening of inspiration and insight. The special guest presenter for the occasion is none other than Lyndon Gardiner, the Founder of interCaribbean Airways, who will delve into the theme “I’m Possible.”

The interactive engagement is set to commence at 4:30 p.m. and will be hosted at the Antioch Baptist Church, located in the vibrant Lime Kiln Commercial Development. TAG has gained prominence for its commitment to fostering positive change within communities, and this event promises to be a beacon of motivation and empowerment.

Lyndon Gardiner, renowned for his contributions to the aviation industry, brings a wealth of experience to the table. As the Founder of interCaribbean Airways, Gardiner has played a pivotal role in shaping the regional airline landscape. His presentation on the theme “I’m Possible” is anticipated to resonate with attendees, offering a fresh perspective on overcoming challenges and realizing one’s potential.

The Turn Around Agenda, a platform dedicated to community development and empowerment, aims to create an inclusive space for dialogue and collaboration. This open engagement serves as an opportunity for individuals from all walks of life to come together, share ideas, and explore avenues for positive change.

The event will feature an interactive format, allowing participants to actively engage with the ideas presented by Lyndon Gardiner. Attendees can look forward to a dynamic discussion that encourages creativity, resilience, and a sense of possibility.

The choice of the Antioch Baptist Church as the venue adds a touch of community spirit to the event. Nestled in the heart of the Lime Kiln Commercial Development, the church provides a welcoming space for individuals to connect and be part of a shared vision for a better future.

As the first open engagement of TAG for 2024, this event marks the beginning of a new chapter in community involvement. All members of the general public are encouraged to attend, bring their ideas, and contribute to the collective effort of turning possibilities into realities. The Turn Around Agenda’s commitment to transformative change continues to inspire, and this event is poised to be a memorable step forward in that journey.