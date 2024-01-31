Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso Responds to Announcement of Commercial Waste Reform Contract Awards

BROOKLYN, NY – In response to today’s announcement by the New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) of contract awards and next steps for the commercial waste zones legislation he passed while on the NYC Council, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso issued the following statement:

“Today, New York City is taking an important step toward its environmental sustainability goals and increased safety and worker protections in the commercial sanitation industry. For years, private sanitation workers, labor, environmental, and safe streets advocates have fought to reign in the private sanitation industry – an industry that has been dangerous, and even deadly, for far too long. I am extremely proud to have stood alongside this coalition of workers and advocates during my time in public service, and in 2019, our work culminated with the passage of my legislation to implement a citywide commercial waste zones system, a catch-all measure to increase worker protections, bring safety to our streets, and cut down on vehicular emissions.

Today we are moving toward realizing the goals of the commercial waste zones legislation. While I remain optimistic that this system will bring about sorely needed reforms, I understand that when a program of this scale is being implemented, there are likely to be hiccups along the way. Keeping this in mind, it is important that DSNY continuously reassess implementation and course correct as needed so we can achieve the best iteration of the program possible. I stand ready to continue to support DSNY in their work of implementation so we can achieve the labor, environmental, and quality-of-life objectives laid out in the bill I sponsored. New York City must seize on this opportunity to create a private sanitation industry that delivers for workers and all New Yorkers.”