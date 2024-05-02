PLP Only Party in Parliament Excluded from New Boundaries Commission Despite Garnering 2nd Highest Number of Votes in August 2022 Elections

Exclusion of PLP from Boundaries Commission Sparks Controversy

The recent announcement of the members of the newly formed Boundaries Commission in St. Kitts and Nevis has stirred controversy, particularly due to the absence of representation from the Peoples Labour Party (PLP), the only political party in the federal parliament not included in the commission.

On Thursday, May 2nd, architect Wycliffe Morton was unveiled as the head of the commission, along with members representing various political parties in the federal parliament. Among them were two representatives from the St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP), Hon. Marsha Henderson and Hon. Konris Maynard, as well as Hon. Alexis Jeffers of the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) and Hon. Shawn Richards of the People’s Action Movement (PAM).

However, observers quickly pointed out the conspicuous absence of the PLP from the commission, despite the party holding a seat in the federal parliament, similar to the PAM as well as the party with the 2nd highest number of votes with 5036 compared to CCM’s 3473 and PAM’s 4737. The exclusion of the PLP means that it is the only political party in the federal parliament not represented on the Boundaries Commission despite having the 2nd highest number of votes in the most recent elections.

Questions have arisen regarding the rationale behind the exclusion of the PLP from the commission, especially considering the principle of inclusivity and fair representation in such significant bodies. Critics argue that the absence of the PLP undermines the legitimacy of the commission and raises concerns about the transparency and impartiality of its proceedings.

The PLP, like other political parties, represents a segment of the population and has a vested interest in the delineation of electoral boundaries. Its exclusion from the commission deprives it of a platform to voice its perspectives and concerns regarding boundary delineation, potentially impacting the fairness of the electoral process. In fact the PLP garnered more votes than the PAM in the most recently held elections in August 2022.

As discussions surrounding electoral reform and boundary delineation continue, the exclusion of the PLP from the Boundaries Commission serves as a reminder of the importance of inclusivity and equitable representation in democratic processes. It remains to be seen how this omission will be addressed and what implications it may have for the integrity of future electoral procedures in St. Kitts and Nevis.