SKNOC Constitution Mandates Swift Election of New President Following Alphonso Bridgewater’s Passing

With the recent passing of President Alphonso Bridges Bridgewater, the St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee (SKNOC) finds itself bound by its constitution to promptly elect a new leader within 60 days of the post becoming vacant. As per the SKNOC constitution, section 0.8 stipulates that vacancies on the Executive Committee, including the presidency, must be filled within this timeframe.

President Bridgewater, who served in his role for over 30 years, leaves a significant void within the organization. Alongside him, Vice President Dennis Knight and other executive members, including Glen Quinlan and Glen Jeffers, have also had tenures spanning more than two decades. The departure of such longstanding figures raises questions about the potential candidates to fill the vacant presidency.

Vice President Dennis Knight stands as a prominent figure within the SKNOC, with years of experience serving alongside President Bridgewater. Whether he will step up to assume the presidency or if the committee will opt for fresh leadership remains uncertain.

According to the SKNOC constitution, the election to fill the vacant presidency must be convened within 30 days of the post becoming vacant, which, in this case, falls on June 10th, 2024. This tight timeframe underscores the urgency for the committee to organize the election and ensure the continuity of leadership within the organization.

While the SKNOC has yet to announce a date for the constitutionally mandated elections, the upcoming transition holds significant implications for the future direction and governance of the committee. Moreover, with regular elections constitutionally due in November 2024, the appointment of a new president will set the tone for the organization’s trajectory leading up to this crucial period.

As the SKNOC navigates this transitional phase, stakeholders will be watching closely to see how the committee addresses the succession process and whether it embraces continuity or opts for a fresh approach in its leadership structure. Ultimately, the swift and transparent election of a new president will be essential in maintaining the stability and effectiveness of the SKNOC as it continues to represent St. Kitts and Nevis in the global sporting arena.