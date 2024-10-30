UNITED NATIONS STRONGLY CONDEMNS MURDER OF MINOR – PM DREW REMAINS SILENT ON 9-YEAR-OLD MINOR J’MARNI SMITHEN’S UNPRECEDENTED TRAGIC DEATH, NEARLY THREE MONTHS LATER

The nation of St. Kitts and Nevis remains in shock and distress nearly three months after the unprecedented, execution-style murder of 9-year-old J’Marni Smithen. Despite the horrific and unparalleled nature of this crime, Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew has yet to publicly address the tragedy or update the country on the investigation’s progress. This continued silence has prompted calls for accountability, with Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, leader of the People’s Labour Party (PLP), urging the Prime Minister to break his silence and provide clarity to a grieving public.

The murder, which occurred on August 2, 2024, sent shockwaves through the Caribbean. J’Marni Smithen, a resident of Craddock Road, Nevis, was found lifeless alongside Devon Parris, an adult family acquaintance. Both victims had suffered fatal gunshot wounds to the backs of their heads. Their bodies were discovered inside a red Honda Fit motor car bearing the registration number R66, abandoned in the Newton Ground area near the sea. The chilling scene marked the first time a minor had been targeted and killed in such a brutal, premeditated manner in the country’s history.

According to initial reports, J’Marni and Devon had left a family member’s home on the afternoon of August 1, 2024, intending to attend a birthday celebration at Caribbean Cinemas. However, they never arrived, and attempts to reach Devon by phone went unanswered. The vehicle and the bodies were discovered the next morning by a concerned citizen who noticed the abandoned car partially concealed in the bushes.

In the absence of a statement from the Prime Minister or the Minister of National Security, the families of the victims, as well as the nation, are left with unanswered questions about what led to this disturbing event and how the government plans to address public safety. In response to the Prime Minister’s silence, Dr. Harris voiced his concerns, calling on Dr. Drew to fulfill his responsibilities to the public.

“It is beyond comprehension that we have yet to hear a single word from Prime Minister Drew about the tragic and violent loss of young J’Marni Smithen,” Dr. Harris stated. “This silence is disheartening to the families and citizens seeking reassurance that justice will be served and that our communities are being protected. We cannot let such a precedent go unaddressed, and the country deserves a leader who will respond to its fears and tragedies with clarity and compassion.”

The public outcry grows louder as the lack of updates fuels widespread concern over the current administration’s approach to crime, security, and the welfare of the nation’s most vulnerable. Citizens are now rallying for transparency and action, hoping that the government will soon break its silence and make a public commitment to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The United Nations strongly condemns the murder of any minor, underscoring that the protection and well-being of children are fundamental to its mission of promoting global peace, justice, and human rights. The UN views such acts of violence against children as severe violations of their rights, and it calls on all nations to ensure that those responsible for crimes against minors are held accountable. In cases like the brutal murder of young J’Marni Smithen, the UN advocates for a transparent investigation and robust support for the affected families and communities, stressing the urgency of safeguarding children’s lives and futures everywhere.

The Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), adopted by the UN General Assembly on November 20, 1989, specifically addresses this issue. Article 6 of the CRC recognizes every child’s inherent right to life and urges states to ensure children’s survival and development to the maximum extent possible. Additionally, the CRC requires member states to adopt legislative, administrative, social, and educational measures to protect children from all forms of physical or mental violence, including fatal harm.

Furthermore, the Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child on the Involvement of Children in Armed Conflict (2000) and Optional Protocol on the Sale of Children, Child Prostitution, and Child Pornography (2000) supplement the CRC by calling on states to protect children from violence and exploitation in various forms, including those leading to death.

The United Nations also supports the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 16, which promotes peace, justice, and strong institutions. Target 16.2 specifically aims to end abuse, exploitation, trafficking, and all forms of violence against and torture of children, which implicitly includes the protection of minors from murder and other fatal abuses.