VENEZUELA DECLARES INTERNAL WAR: STATE OF EMERGENCY ORDERS MASS ARRESTS AFTER U.S. ATTACK OUSTS MADURO

CARACAS — Venezuela has entered its most dangerous internal phase in decades after the government formally published a sweeping State of Emergency decree ordering security forces to hunt down and arrest anyone accused of promoting, supporting, or facilitating the U.S.-led armed attack that resulted in the removal of former president Nicolás Maduro.

The decree, which has been in force since Saturday but was released publicly in full on Monday, commands police, intelligence services, and security forces to “immediately begin the national search and capture” of all individuals linked — directly or indirectly — to the U.S. operation. The language is blunt, expansive, and ominously broad, signaling the start of what critics warn could become a nationwide dragnet.

From External Shock to Internal Crackdown

The timing of the decree is critical. Issued in the immediate aftermath of the U.S. military action that removed Maduro from power, the order transforms an external geopolitical confrontation into an internal security war — one that places Venezuelan citizens, political actors, journalists, activists, and even ordinary civilians at risk of being labeled collaborators.

Legal analysts note that the decree does not clearly define what constitutes “promotion” or “support”, leaving interpretation entirely in the hands of security forces and intelligence agencies. In practical terms, this grants the state near-total discretion to detain suspects without transparent standards, judicial oversight, or due process.

“This is not just a state of emergency,” one regional security analyst told Times Caribbean. “It is a legalized purge mechanism.”

A Signal of Power — and Fear

The publication of the decree days after it quietly took effect suggests a calculated strategy: act first, explain later. By the time the Venezuelan public saw the full text, security forces had already been empowered to operate under extraordinary authority.

The order reflects deep anxiety within the post-Maduro power structure, now led by interim authorities seeking to consolidate control amid uncertainty, potential internal dissent, and fears of further foreign intervention.

While the decree frames its mission as defending national sovereignty, its true target may be internal legitimacy — silencing voices that could challenge the new political order or expose fractures within the state.

Human Rights Alarms Begin to Sound

Human rights advocates across Latin America and the Caribbean are already warning that the decree opens the door to arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances, and political retaliation.

Under Venezuelan law, states of emergency allow for the temporary suspension of certain constitutional protections. However, international legal experts stress that collective punishment, vague criminalization, and mass detention violate international human rights conventions — even during national emergencies.

The fear is not hypothetical. Venezuela’s history includes previous emergency measures that resulted in widespread detentions, suppression of media, and the criminalization of dissent under the guise of national security.

A Message to the Region

Beyond Venezuela’s borders, the decree sends a chilling message to the Caribbean and Latin America: foreign intervention does not end with regime change — it destabilizes societies long after the cameras leave.

For CARICOM states already grappling with the diplomatic and economic fallout of the U.S. operation, the Venezuelan decree underscores the second-order consequences of geopolitical force: refugee flows, regional instability, and the normalization of emergency rule.

“This is how regional crises metastasize,” a Caribbean diplomat noted privately. “An external shock becomes an internal implosion.”

What Comes Next

With the decree now fully public and legally active, Venezuela stands at a crossroads. The coming days will reveal whether the order is used narrowly against armed collaborators — or broadly against political opponents, civil society, and perceived dissenters.

Either way, the country has moved decisively from political transition into securitized governance, where fear, force, and emergency powers replace dialogue and law.

One thing is clear:

The fall of Maduro has not brought calm.

It has ushered in a state of emergency — not just in law, but in Venezuelan life itself.