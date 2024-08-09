UN & ST. KITTS DEPARTMENT OF YOUTH EMPOWERMENT PARTNER ON SDGs FOR 41 st ANNUAL SUMMER CAMP

PRESS RELEASE

The United Nations Barbados and Eastern Caribbean has lauded ongoing efforts by the

Government of St. Kitts and Nevis to strengthen awareness of the 2030 agenda, accelerate

SDG implementation, and create a sustainable future for all citizens and residents through its

Sustainable Island State Agenda.

Specifically, the UN recognized the Department of Youth Empowerment for integrating the

SDGs into the 41 st edition of its annual summer residential camp, under the theme “41 Years

of Summer Camp embedded in our souls: Let’s Protect its’ Future by Achieving the

Sustainable Development Goals”. The two-week camp targeted children ages 8 to 16 years,

from low-to-middle income households, who typically would be unable to participate in such

activities without Government subsidization.

Reflecting on the UN’s support, the UN Resident Coordinator Simon Springett said: “ The

UN recognizes the importance of youth to achieving the SDGs and commends the

Government of St. Kitts and Nevis for supporting youth and fostering youth engagement.

This initiative can serve as a model for both educating young people, but also for learning

from the ideas and experiences of youth. I wish also to applaud these young campers for their

creativity and willingness to put the SDGs into action.”

In keeping with this year’s theme, the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office supported

sensitization sessions on the SDGs and the Sustainable Island State Agenda, educating

campers about their role in environmental protection, showing respect and tolerance for

others and responsible consumption (energy, food, and water) while at camp. They were also

encouraged to become SDG advocates applying these values at home, school, and in their

respective communities. Support was also provided to an SDG Dorm Door Decoration

Competition, with gift baskets awarded to winning male and female dorms.

A competitive SDGs Quiz, featuring five teams representing the five SDGs Pillars – People,

Prosperity, Planet, Peace and Partnerships, was also among the camp’s highlights. The Quiz

sought to evaluate participants’ knowledge of the SDGs, as well as their understanding of

how, as young people, they could contribute to the sustainable growth and development of St.

Kitts and Nevis for generations to come. While the “Partnerships” team eventually emerged

victorious, and received SDG-branded gold medals, all participants were deemed winners, by

virtue of their demonstrated knowledge and appreciation for SDGs, as well as their pledge to

apply them in their everyday life.

Director of the Department of Youth Empowerment and Camp Coordinator, Mrs. Sahira

Joseph, thanked the UN for its support for Summer Camp 41. “We confidently believe that

even if our Campers were exposed to information surrounding the SDGs prior to Camp, their

knowledge and eagerness to support has definitely increased. They thoroughly enjoyed each

activity but the icing and highlight for them was certainly the SDG Quiz. Campers would

have stated themselves just how fun and exciting that evening was. We are hopeful to have

that experience again with a new group of youth across more programming set for the

remainder of 2024,” she stated.

The UN RCO extends its gratitude to the Director of the Department of Youth Empowerment

and her team for coordinating the camp and for their strong partnership. Special thanks are

also extended to Mr. Cosbert Woods, UN Country Coordination Officer in St. Kitts and

Nevis and to Ms. Nekirah Nicholls, UN Youth Advisory Group representative for St. Kitts

and Nevis , for ably facilitating the sensitization sessions and SDGs Quiz.

—ENDS—

Media Contacts:

Cosbert Woods

Resident Coordinator’s Office

Country Coordination Officer for St. Kitts and Nevis

Email: cosbert.woods@un.org; Tel: + 1 (869) 467 1004; Mobile + 1 (869) 765 8769

Carol A. Gaskin

Resident Coordinator’s Office,

Development Coordination Officer, Programme Communications and Advocacy

Email: carol-ann.gaskin@un.org | Tel: +1 (246) 467-6110; Mobile +1 (246) 832-6110