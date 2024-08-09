Philadelphia Set to Host Inaugural Philly CARICOM Business Forum on August 17th, 2024

Philadelphia is gearing up to host the inaugural Philly CARICOM Business Forum, an event designed to foster economic growth and collaboration between the Caribbean and the local business community. Sponsored by the City of Philadelphia Mayor’s Commission on African and Caribbean Immigrant Affairs and the World Affairs Council of Philadelphia, this highly anticipated forum will take place on Saturday, August 17th, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, EDT at the World Trade Center in Philadelphia.

The forum, hosted by the American Caribbean Cultural Alliance and One Caribbean American Marketplace, is a key feature of the Philly CARICOM Festival weekend. It promises to be a unique opportunity for business leaders, entrepreneurs, and policymakers from both the Caribbean and the Philadelphia region to engage in insightful panel discussions, network, and explore resources at a dedicated expo.

The event will be held at the World Affairs Council of Philadelphia, located at 1617 John F. Kennedy Boulevard, Suite 1660. A valid ID is required for entry into the building.

For those unable to attend in person, virtual participation is available through a Zoom registration link, ensuring that everyone can benefit from the valuable discussions and opportunities for collaboration.

Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to connect with key players in Caribbean and Philadelphia business circles.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, August 17th, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, EDT

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, EDT Location: World Affairs Council of Philadelphia, 1617 John F K Boulevard, #1660, Philadelphia PA 19103

Registration: