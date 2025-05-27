Island Commissioner Rechelline Leerdam Officially Opens Statia Roots Festival 2025

Island Commissioner of Culture, Rechelline Leerdam, officially opened the Statia Roots Festival on Sunday 25 May 2025, welcoming residents and visitors to the island’s annual celebration of heritage, identity, and community pride.



The opening ceremony, hosted and organized by Taro Merkman, was held on the Museum Grounds. This marked the beginning of six weeks of cultural activities honouring the island’s Afro-Caribbean roots. The festival features music, dance, storytelling, culinary showcases, and historical reflections designed to connect generations and spark meaningful dialogue about the island’s past and future.

In her remarks, Commissioner Leerdam described the festival as “a showcase to remind us who we are and would help us re-connect with our ancestral heritage.” She continued, “The Statia Roots Festival is a celebration of strength, of heritage, and of our people’s resilience. It is an invitation to reflect, reconnect, and rejoice in our shared identity.”

The Statia Government, through its partial sponsorship of the festival, is proud to support initiatives that promote cultural preservation and strengthen community bonds. The Government encourages all residents and visitors to take part in the diverse events planned from 25 May to 1 July 2025.

For a full programme and updates, visit the official festival website at www.statiarootsfestival.com