U19 LEEWARD ISLANDS CRICKET TEAM SHOCKED BY WILD FIGHT OVER A BAR OF CHOCOLATE!

Basseterre, St. Kitts – July 4, 2025

In a jaw-dropping twist that has left the Caribbean cricket community stunned, two rising stars of the Leeward Islands Under-19 cricket team turned a hotel hallway into a battleground — allegedly over a bar of chocolate.

A now-viral video captured the shocking moment when Mekaili Tonge of Antigua and Tyannick Honore of St. Maarten, both 18 and 19 years old respectively, erupted into a full-blown fistfight. What began as playful banter spiraled into an ugly, physical altercation that stunned onlookers and teammates alike.

Witnesses say the argument began as a lighthearted scuffle, but quickly escalated when tempers flared. “It was madness,” said one anonymous team source. “We thought they were just messing around until punches started flying. All over a blasted chocolate bar!”

The explosive brawl comes just one day after the Leewards suffered a narrow 5-run defeat to the Windward Islands in their tournament opener — a loss that may have cracked the team’s composure and morale.

Social media has erupted with commentary, criticism, and memes, while fans across the region are demanding answers and accountability. Many are calling for immediate disciplinary action. Some question whether tensions had been brewing long before this sugar-fueled showdown.

The Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB), including its President Enoch Lewis, has remained silent, refusing to comment on the viral footage or confirm any internal disciplinary proceedings.

Cricket analysts warn that incidents like these cast a dark shadow over the region’s youth cricket development. “This is more than just a scuffle. It’s a serious sign of deeper issues in team management and player discipline,” said one regional commentator.

As the tournament heats up, all eyes are now on the Leewards. Will they implode under the pressure, or will this moment of madness serve as a wake-up call?

One thing is clear — this chocolate clash has melted more than just tempers. It’s shattered the image of unity and discipline fans expect from their national youth heroes.

Stay tuned for updates as this bizarre cricket saga continues to unfold.