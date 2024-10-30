iConnect Unveils New Ferry Schedule with Exciting Christmas Discounts for Smooth St. Kitts-Nevis Travel

Starting November 1, 2024, iConnect Ltd. is ready to bridge the gap for travelers crossing between St. Kitts and Nevis with a convenient, newly updated ferry schedule and exclusive holiday discounts! With multiple departures each day from Long Point, Nevis, and Major’s Bay, St. Kitts, iConnect is making island hopping easier than ever.

New Schedule Highlights:

Monday to Saturday: Depart from Long Point at 7:30 AM and 4:00 PM Depart from Major’s Bay at 9:00 AM and 5:30 PM

Sunday Service: Morning crossing from Long Point at 7:30 AM Additional times include 11:00 AM, 12:30 PM, and 4:00 PM, accommodating even more travelers for weekend journeys.



As a thank-you to loyal passengers, iConnect is kicking off its Christmas Special Discount – Sedans and regular SUVs can now cross the waters between the twin islands for only EC$200 round trip. This limited-time offer comes just in time for the festive season, allowing families, friends, and solo travelers to enjoy seamless and affordable travel.

For the latest schedule, ticketing information, and updates, visit iConnect online at www.iconnectskn.com, on Facebook at @iConnectSKN, or reach out directly via WhatsApp or by phone at 869-662-6818.

Make your way to St. Kitts and Nevis with ease, comfort, and unbeatable prices—join iConnect as they bridge the crossing like never before.