ST.KITTS’ AALIYAH WEEKES MAKES HISTORY AS FIRST FEMALE ST. PAUL’S CRICKET CLUB MEMBER SELECTED FOR WEST INDIES U19 TOUR TO ENGLAND

ST. JOHN’S, ANTIGUA – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the West Indies U19 Women’s Squad for their upcoming tour of the United Kingdom, with Aaliyah Weekes making history as the first female member of St. Paul’s Cricket Club to be selected. This tour is a pivotal part of the team’s preparation for the ICC Women’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup, scheduled for January 2025 in Malaysia.

Weekes, who is also affiliated with CEMSS in St. Kitts, joins a talented squad set to engage in a series of competitive matches, including an England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) development tournament featuring teams from Scotland and Ireland. The West Indies U19 Women’s team will play three T20 matches and face an ECB Southern Under 19 Women’s Regional Team in a series of T20 doubleheaders and a 30-over match.

The squad is co-captained by Asabi Callender and Erin Deane and includes:

Asabi Callender (Co-Captain)

Erin Deane (Co-Captain)

Elecia Bowman

Abigail Bryce

Kenika Cassar

Dicoreya Collymore

Trisha Hardat

Theanny Herbert-Mayers

Brianna Harricharan

Danellie Manns

Jessica O’Rosco

Amrita Ramtahal

Selena Ross

Kristen Sutherland

Aaliyah Weekes

The management team guiding the squad comprises:

Head Coach: Steve Liburd

Assistant Coach: Shane Brooks

Physiotherapist: Ashley Stephens

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Yvonne Arthur

Team Manager: Merissa Aguilliera

Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, expressed his confidence in the squad’s preparation, stating, “This tour is a critical stepping stone in our preparation for the ICC Women’s U19 Cricket World Cup. The matches against strong international teams will test our players and help us fine-tune our strategies ahead of the global tournament.”

The squad will arrive in the UK on August 19, 2024, ready to make an impact and gain invaluable experience ahead of the World Cup.