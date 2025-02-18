Canadian Tourist Loses Both Hands in Shark Attack While Taking Photo in Turks and Caicos

A Canadian tourist lost both hands after attempting to take a photo with a 6-foot shark while snorkeling off Providenciales, Turks and Caicos, on February 7. The 55-year-old woman was bitten by the shark as she tried to “engage with the animal from the shallows in an attempt to take photographs,” according to a statement from the Turks and Caicos Department of Environment and Coastal Resources.

Officials told the Daily Telegraph that the attack happened just a few yards offshore when the shark clamped its jaws on both of the woman’s arms. She was flown back to Canada for additional treatment after undergoing amputations—one arm below the wrist and the other halfway up her forearm, according to the Herald.

Authorities have not identified the species but believe it was likely a bull shark, a species known for its aggressive behavior.

The same day, two American tourists were also attacked by a shark in the Bahamas, highlighting a concerning trend in recent shark-related incidents in the region.

The Turks and Caicos government has urged tourists and locals alike to exercise caution and avoid interacting with marine wildlife in the wild.