DJ MARRYSHAW DECLARES RT. HON. AND RT. EXCELLENT DR. SIR KENNEDY A. SIMMONDS THE UNDISPUTED FATHER OF THE NATION

DJ Marryshaw declares Sir Kennedy A. Simmonds the undisputed Father of the Nation at 42nd Independence celebrations.

Basseterre, St. Kitts — September 29, 2025 — The debate surrounding the rightful title of “Father of the Nation” for St. Kitts and Nevis has been reignited — and this time with a powerful and unapologetic declaration from outspoken activist and community voice DJ Marryshaw.

Appearing on the popular broadcast “Unfiltered with Azard Gumbs,” DJ Marryshaw emphatically proclaimed that Rt. Hon. and Rt. Excellent Dr. Sir Kennedy Alphonse Simmonds, the Federation’s first Prime Minister, must be recognized as the undisputed Father of the 42-year-old twin-island nation.

“Let’s Get the Record Straight”

In a fiery segment that has since set social media ablaze, DJ Marryshaw declared:

“We’re talking about celebrating 42 years of Independence. And it’s despite how anybody may feel about Dr. Simmonds — he was the one who was Premier when we went into Independence. So when you are talking about Father of the Nation, unless I want to give the country a wrong father, Simmonds is the Father of the Nation. I agree. Whatever credit must be given to Batya for his work, give it to Batya. But Dr. Kennedy Simmonds, he is the one that set this country into Independence. So he is the father of this 42-year-old nation, and I want you all to understand that.”

A Historic Role Acknowledged

Dr. Kennedy Simmonds, who led St. Kitts and Nevis into Independence on September 19, 1983, has long been revered for his pivotal role in steering the nation to sovereignty. While political partisanship has often colored discussions about his legacy, Marryshaw’s unflinching words echoed the sentiment of many who see Simmonds’ leadership as foundational.

“Whatever differences we have about the politics, history is history. Independence happened under Kennedy Simmonds, and he cannot be erased from that truth,” Marryshaw added, stressing that national pride should transcend partisan disputes.

Resonance in the Public Square

The bold statement has already ignited passionate debate across the Federation, with supporters hailing Marryshaw for cutting through decades of political spin, while critics argue the title “Father of the Nation” should be more inclusive of the collective sacrifices of other national figures.

Nonetheless, as Independence 42 celebrations continue, Marryshaw’s proclamation has added a dramatic new layer to the national conversation — one that re-centers the role of Sir Kennedy A. Simmonds at the very core of the country’s identity.

A Nation Reflects

Forty-two years after raising its own flag for the first time, St. Kitts and Nevis continues to grapple with questions of identity, legacy, and leadership. For DJ Marryshaw, however, the matter is clear: “Sir Kennedy gave us Independence, and without him, there is no 42-year-old nation to celebrate today.”