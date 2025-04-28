Park Hyatt St. Kitts and ZAC Partner to Empower Inmates Through Entrepreneurs Behind Bars Program

Park Hyatt St. Kitts, renowned for its commitment to excellence and community engagement, has partnered with Zakers Affinity Causes (ZAC), a leading community based nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming lives, restoring families, and rebuilding communities.

Together, through ZAC’s groundbreaking RISE 1840 – Entrepreneurship Behind Bars initiative (EBB), has begun to equip incarcerated females at His Majesty’s Prison with the culinary skills and knowledge necessary to become successful entrepreneurs upon their release.

The partnership kicked off with an engaging and hands-on cake decorating class held within the correctional facility. Led by an experienced pastry chef from Park Hyatt St. Kitts, the inmates enthusiastically learned the fundamentals of cake preparation, from mixing ingredients to decorating techniques. This initial workshop served as an introduction to the culinary arts and invited participants to explore creativity while potentially developing marketable skills that can be monetized post-incarceration.

Expressing enthusiasm for the partnership and highlighting the company’s commitment to social responsibility, Kristy Daniel, Human Resource and Learning Manager, believes “There is hope for the future as this is just a mere chapter of their lives and not the entire story. There is a bright and prosperous future awaiting them”.

Venetta Zakers Director of ZAC states “This class is one of our continued efforts to provide a tangible skill that can be immediately utilized. Having the support and mentorship of a prestigious organization like Park Hyatt St. Kitts will provide invaluable real-world insights and inspiration for our participants. This partnership underscores the importance of cross-sector collaboration in addressing the challenges of reintegration and the potential impact on reducing recidivism and fostering economic empowerment. The Entrepreneurship Behind Bars component of the RISE 1840 program goes beyond basic skills training. EBB fosters self-sufficiency, confidence, and an entrepreneurial mindset. It incorporates elements of business planning, financial literacy, and marketing, empowering participants to envision and develop their own micro-enterprises upon release.”

“We extend sincere thanks to Park Hyatt St. Kitts for their generous contribution to social transformation, and to all who continue to support our mission of restoring hope and purpose through RISE 1840 “says Ms. Zakers

This collaboration represents a powerful step toward prison reform through rehabilitation, skills development, and human dignity. The “Entrepreneurship Behind Bars” program is a pathway for economic empowerment and reducing recidivism and aligns with Park Hyatt’s broader “World of Care” environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy, which includes a strong focus on supporting communities and fostering inclusivity.