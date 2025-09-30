KAMLA PERSAD-BISSESSAR CARIBBEAN’S MOST INFLUENTIAL LEADER 2025

Caribbean Global Leader (People’s Choice) Crowned as First Female Prime Minister of Trinidad & Tobago Tops Fiercely Competitive List of 30 Influential Icons

In a resounding affirmation of people power across the Caribbean and its global diaspora, The Honourable Kamla Persad-Bissessar SC, former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, has been officially crowned the Caribbean Global Leader (People’s Choice) 2025.

This award, born out of a transparent process and fortified by credibility, was decided by the people. A record-breaking number of votes poured in from across continents, fuelled by passion and pride. Standing behind the voting process was an independent panel of 15 distinguished judges, observers, and adjudicators spanning the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and Africa — ensuring the integrity and transparency of every ballot cast.

Why Kamla’s Victory Matters

Persad-Bissessar’s triumph is more than symbolic. It reflects the Caribbean people’s unwavering desire for leadership that resonates with empathy, intellect, and international gravitas. At a time of global uncertainty, her legacy of trailblazing as the first female Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago has once again united Caribbean nationals across borders.

Her victory shines even brighter when seen against an exceptional field of nominees that included prime ministers, presidents, cultural icons, athletes, and intellectuals.

The Top Five

  1. Hon. Kamla Persad-Bissessar SC – Trinidad and Tobago
  2. Hon. Ralph Gonsalves – St. Vincent & the Grenadines
  3. Hon. Mia Amor Mottley SC – Barbados
  4. Most Hon. Andrew Holness – Jamaica
  5. H.E. Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali – Guyana

Full List of Influential Caribbean Figures (2025 People’s Choice Top 30)

RankTitleNameCountry of Heritage
1Prime MinisterHon. Kamla Persad-Bissessar SCTrinidad and Tobago
2Prime MinisterHon. Ralph GonsalvesSt. Vincent & the Grenadines
3Prime MinisterHon. Mia Amor Mottley SCBarbados
4Prime MinisterMost Hon. Andrew HolnessJamaica
5PresidentH.E. Dr. Mohamed Irfaan AliGuyana
6Prime MinisterHon. Philip Edward Davis KCThe Bahamas
7Vice ChancellorSir Hilary BecklesBarbados
8SportsmanUsain BoltJamaica
9PoliticianLisa HannaJamaica
10PremierHon. Mark A. G. BrantleyNevis
11Prime MinisterHon. Dickon Amiss T. MitchellGrenada
12Prime MinisterHon. Philip J. PierreSt. Lucia
13Opposition LeaderHon. Penelope Beckles-RobinsonTrinidad and Tobago
14SingerVybz KartelJamaica
15Prime MinisterHon. Gaston BrowneAntigua & Barbuda
16SingerRihannaBarbados
17SingerJoe Dwèt FiléFrance/Martinique Heritage
18ChefJosé EnriquePuerto Rico
19PresidentSylvanie BurtonDominica
20PresidentH.E. Chandrikapersad SantokhiSuriname
21NovelistCaryl PhillipsSt. Kitts and Nevis
22CricketerShivnarine ChanderpaulGuyana
23ScientistDr. Camille Wardrop AlleyneTrinidad and Tobago
24Governor GeneralSir Rodney WilliamsAntigua & Barbuda
25FootballerEmanuel VermignonMartinique
26Film DirectorKareem MortimerThe Bahamas
27DoctorDr. Cindy M. DukeTrinidad and Tobago
28ArchaeologistDr. Krysta RyzewskiMontserrat
29FootballerKrisean LopezBelize
30CalypsonianJAMUGrenada
31CelebrityDerek LukeGuyana
32ScientistDr. Judith MendesJamaica
33Film DirectorMichael LeesDominica
34FootballerClaudio Benoît BeauvueGuadeloupe
35Singer/SongwriterHeather NovaBermuda
36EntrepreneurJeffrey Preston Bezos (Cuban roots)Cuba
37Ex-President (SLWA)Jo Marie ZakourTrinidad and Tobago
38DoctorDr. Jason HaynesSt. Vincent & the Grenadines

Caribbean Pride on Global Stage

The People’s Choice Award has made history by putting the voice of the Caribbean people front and centre. From cricket lovers in Guyana to music fans in Jamaica, from academics in Barbados to entrepreneurs in Cuba, this list reflects the breadth, talent, and resilience of Caribbean influence worldwide.

This is more than an award — it is a movement of pride and empowerment.

