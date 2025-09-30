KAMLA PERSAD-BISSESSAR CARIBBEAN’S MOST INFLUENTIAL LEADER 2025

Caribbean Global Leader (People’s Choice) Crowned as First Female Prime Minister of Trinidad & Tobago Tops Fiercely Competitive List of 30 Influential Icons

In a resounding affirmation of people power across the Caribbean and its global diaspora, The Honourable Kamla Persad-Bissessar SC, former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, has been officially crowned the Caribbean Global Leader (People’s Choice) 2025.

This award, born out of a transparent process and fortified by credibility, was decided by the people. A record-breaking number of votes poured in from across continents, fuelled by passion and pride. Standing behind the voting process was an independent panel of 15 distinguished judges, observers, and adjudicators spanning the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and Africa — ensuring the integrity and transparency of every ballot cast.

Why Kamla’s Victory Matters

Persad-Bissessar’s triumph is more than symbolic. It reflects the Caribbean people’s unwavering desire for leadership that resonates with empathy, intellect, and international gravitas. At a time of global uncertainty, her legacy of trailblazing as the first female Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago has once again united Caribbean nationals across borders.

Her victory shines even brighter when seen against an exceptional field of nominees that included prime ministers, presidents, cultural icons, athletes, and intellectuals.

The Top Five

Hon. Kamla Persad-Bissessar SC – Trinidad and Tobago Hon. Ralph Gonsalves – St. Vincent & the Grenadines Hon. Mia Amor Mottley SC – Barbados Most Hon. Andrew Holness – Jamaica H.E. Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali – Guyana

Full List of Influential Caribbean Figures (2025 People’s Choice Top 30)

Rank Title Name Country of Heritage 1 Prime Minister Hon. Kamla Persad-Bissessar SC Trinidad and Tobago 2 Prime Minister Hon. Ralph Gonsalves St. Vincent & the Grenadines 3 Prime Minister Hon. Mia Amor Mottley SC Barbados 4 Prime Minister Most Hon. Andrew Holness Jamaica 5 President H.E. Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali Guyana 6 Prime Minister Hon. Philip Edward Davis KC The Bahamas 7 Vice Chancellor Sir Hilary Beckles Barbados 8 Sportsman Usain Bolt Jamaica 9 Politician Lisa Hanna Jamaica 10 Premier Hon. Mark A. G. Brantley Nevis 11 Prime Minister Hon. Dickon Amiss T. Mitchell Grenada 12 Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre St. Lucia 13 Opposition Leader Hon. Penelope Beckles-Robinson Trinidad and Tobago 14 Singer Vybz Kartel Jamaica 15 Prime Minister Hon. Gaston Browne Antigua & Barbuda 16 Singer Rihanna Barbados 17 Singer Joe Dwèt Filé France/Martinique Heritage 18 Chef José Enrique Puerto Rico 19 President Sylvanie Burton Dominica 20 President H.E. Chandrikapersad Santokhi Suriname 21 Novelist Caryl Phillips St. Kitts and Nevis 22 Cricketer Shivnarine Chanderpaul Guyana 23 Scientist Dr. Camille Wardrop Alleyne Trinidad and Tobago 24 Governor General Sir Rodney Williams Antigua & Barbuda 25 Footballer Emanuel Vermignon Martinique 26 Film Director Kareem Mortimer The Bahamas 27 Doctor Dr. Cindy M. Duke Trinidad and Tobago 28 Archaeologist Dr. Krysta Ryzewski Montserrat 29 Footballer Krisean Lopez Belize 30 Calypsonian JAMU Grenada 31 Celebrity Derek Luke Guyana 32 Scientist Dr. Judith Mendes Jamaica 33 Film Director Michael Lees Dominica 34 Footballer Claudio Benoît Beauvue Guadeloupe 35 Singer/Songwriter Heather Nova Bermuda 36 Entrepreneur Jeffrey Preston Bezos (Cuban roots) Cuba 37 Ex-President (SLWA) Jo Marie Zakour Trinidad and Tobago 38 Doctor Dr. Jason Haynes St. Vincent & the Grenadines

Caribbean Pride on Global Stage

The People’s Choice Award has made history by putting the voice of the Caribbean people front and centre. From cricket lovers in Guyana to music fans in Jamaica, from academics in Barbados to entrepreneurs in Cuba, this list reflects the breadth, talent, and resilience of Caribbean influence worldwide.

This is more than an award — it is a movement of pride and empowerment.