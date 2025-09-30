KAMLA PERSAD-BISSESSAR CARIBBEAN’S MOST INFLUENTIAL LEADER 2025
Caribbean Global Leader (People’s Choice) Crowned as First Female Prime Minister of Trinidad & Tobago Tops Fiercely Competitive List of 30 Influential Icons
In a resounding affirmation of people power across the Caribbean and its global diaspora, The Honourable Kamla Persad-Bissessar SC, former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, has been officially crowned the Caribbean Global Leader (People’s Choice) 2025.
This award, born out of a transparent process and fortified by credibility, was decided by the people. A record-breaking number of votes poured in from across continents, fuelled by passion and pride. Standing behind the voting process was an independent panel of 15 distinguished judges, observers, and adjudicators spanning the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and Africa — ensuring the integrity and transparency of every ballot cast.
Why Kamla’s Victory Matters
Persad-Bissessar’s triumph is more than symbolic. It reflects the Caribbean people’s unwavering desire for leadership that resonates with empathy, intellect, and international gravitas. At a time of global uncertainty, her legacy of trailblazing as the first female Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago has once again united Caribbean nationals across borders.
Her victory shines even brighter when seen against an exceptional field of nominees that included prime ministers, presidents, cultural icons, athletes, and intellectuals.
The Top Five
- Hon. Kamla Persad-Bissessar SC – Trinidad and Tobago
- Hon. Ralph Gonsalves – St. Vincent & the Grenadines
- Hon. Mia Amor Mottley SC – Barbados
- Most Hon. Andrew Holness – Jamaica
- H.E. Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali – Guyana
Full List of Influential Caribbean Figures (2025 People’s Choice Top 30)
|Rank
|Title
|Name
|Country of Heritage
|1
|Prime Minister
|Hon. Kamla Persad-Bissessar SC
|Trinidad and Tobago
|2
|Prime Minister
|Hon. Ralph Gonsalves
|St. Vincent & the Grenadines
|3
|Prime Minister
|Hon. Mia Amor Mottley SC
|Barbados
|4
|Prime Minister
|Most Hon. Andrew Holness
|Jamaica
|5
|President
|H.E. Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali
|Guyana
|6
|Prime Minister
|Hon. Philip Edward Davis KC
|The Bahamas
|7
|Vice Chancellor
|Sir Hilary Beckles
|Barbados
|8
|Sportsman
|Usain Bolt
|Jamaica
|9
|Politician
|Lisa Hanna
|Jamaica
|10
|Premier
|Hon. Mark A. G. Brantley
|Nevis
|11
|Prime Minister
|Hon. Dickon Amiss T. Mitchell
|Grenada
|12
|Prime Minister
|Hon. Philip J. Pierre
|St. Lucia
|13
|Opposition Leader
|Hon. Penelope Beckles-Robinson
|Trinidad and Tobago
|14
|Singer
|Vybz Kartel
|Jamaica
|15
|Prime Minister
|Hon. Gaston Browne
|Antigua & Barbuda
|16
|Singer
|Rihanna
|Barbados
|17
|Singer
|Joe Dwèt Filé
|France/Martinique Heritage
|18
|Chef
|José Enrique
|Puerto Rico
|19
|President
|Sylvanie Burton
|Dominica
|20
|President
|H.E. Chandrikapersad Santokhi
|Suriname
|21
|Novelist
|Caryl Phillips
|St. Kitts and Nevis
|22
|Cricketer
|Shivnarine Chanderpaul
|Guyana
|23
|Scientist
|Dr. Camille Wardrop Alleyne
|Trinidad and Tobago
|24
|Governor General
|Sir Rodney Williams
|Antigua & Barbuda
|25
|Footballer
|Emanuel Vermignon
|Martinique
|26
|Film Director
|Kareem Mortimer
|The Bahamas
|27
|Doctor
|Dr. Cindy M. Duke
|Trinidad and Tobago
|28
|Archaeologist
|Dr. Krysta Ryzewski
|Montserrat
|29
|Footballer
|Krisean Lopez
|Belize
|30
|Calypsonian
|JAMU
|Grenada
|31
|Celebrity
|Derek Luke
|Guyana
|32
|Scientist
|Dr. Judith Mendes
|Jamaica
|33
|Film Director
|Michael Lees
|Dominica
|34
|Footballer
|Claudio Benoît Beauvue
|Guadeloupe
|35
|Singer/Songwriter
|Heather Nova
|Bermuda
|36
|Entrepreneur
|Jeffrey Preston Bezos (Cuban roots)
|Cuba
|37
|Ex-President (SLWA)
|Jo Marie Zakour
|Trinidad and Tobago
|38
|Doctor
|Dr. Jason Haynes
|St. Vincent & the Grenadines
Caribbean Pride on Global Stage
The People’s Choice Award has made history by putting the voice of the Caribbean people front and centre. From cricket lovers in Guyana to music fans in Jamaica, from academics in Barbados to entrepreneurs in Cuba, this list reflects the breadth, talent, and resilience of Caribbean influence worldwide.
This is more than an award — it is a movement of pride and empowerment.
