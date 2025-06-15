SKN’s Chris Tyson Graduates with Distinction in Taiwan – Places Third in Class at Top Agricultural University



— SKN Times | June 15, 2025

TAIWAN / BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – From the rich soil of St. Kitts to the academic halls of Taiwan, Chris Tyson, a proud son of the Federation, has etched his name in international excellence by graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Tropical Agriculture and International Cooperation from the National Pingtung University of Science and Technology (NPUST) — placing third in his class.

The passionate agriculturist, volunteer, and global citizen completed his degree after four years of rigorous study and cross-cultural experience in one of Asia’s most prestigious agricultural institutions.

“I strive to be a role model and lifelong humanitarian,” Tyson noted in his LinkedIn profile. “I’m committed to making a lasting difference in every community I’m a part of.”

Tyson, who is also fluent in Mandarin, previously attended National Chiayi University and served as a Diagnostic Lab Services Intern at Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. His academic journey reflects not only his personal drive but also the growing spirit of global engagement among Kittitians and Nevisians abroad.

During his time at NPUST, Tyson served as Vice Captain of the Volleyball Team, highlighting his commitment to leadership both in and out of the classroom. His graduation theme, “The Dream of a Visionary,” aligns perfectly with his aspirations to motivate others and fuel positive change through sustainable agriculture and community development.

The Federation salutes Chris Tyson for his outstanding achievement, and for representing St. Kitts and Nevis with honor, purpose, and excellence on the world stage.

Congratulations, Chris! Your roots are Kittitian, but your impact is global.

