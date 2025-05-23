Jonel Powell Bows Out of Politics—Won’t Contest Next General Election!



PAM Powerhouse Ends 12-Year Run, But Says “JP2 Is By No Means Done!”

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday) – In a bombshell announcement that sent political shockwaves across the Federation, former Minister and Central Basseterre MP Jonel Powell has declared that he will not be contesting the next general election, constitutionally due by 2027.

The surprising statement from the outspoken People’s Action Movement (PAM) stalwart was delivered with trademark candour, as he reflected on a 12-year political journey marked by community transformation, tireless advocacy, and historic leadership during the COVID-19 crisis.

“I have informed my Political Leader… of my decision not to contest the next general election,” Powell stated, signaling the end of an era in Constituency #2.

From the refurbishment of the Gardens Housing Complex and playing field, to housing developments in Pine Gardens, land allocations, and employment initiatives, Powell proudly outlined a legacy of infrastructural and social impact. His vision for urban revitalization and the Irishtown Bay Road Boardwalk remains one of the most ambitious ideas to reshape Central Basseterre.

Despite stepping back from electoral politics, Powell made it emphatically clear — he’s not leaving PAM nor the political stage.

“This is not a goodbye… My support to return Central Basseterre to the fold of PAM is guaranteed… JP2 is by no means done!”

Political analysts are already buzzing about what this means for the next general election and who PAM might tap to fill the massive shoes left behind by one of its most battle-tested warriors.

Will Powell return in another form? Is a national leadership role next? Only time will tell.

One thing is certain: Central Basseterre will never forget the name Jonel Powell.

