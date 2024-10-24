Scandal Erupts: Social Security Reform Based on Outdated Report, Former Employee Exposes Drew Administration’s Concealment

Consultation on nevis

A former employee of the Social Security Board has raised serious concerns about the legitimacy of the national consultation on Social Security reform, accusing the board of relying on an outdated report and questioning the transparency of the Drew administration.

The former employee expressed disbelief that the Social Security Board of Directors would base crucial reform discussions on the 13th actuarial report, which is now three years old. “The 14th actuarial report, which was due by December 2023, offers updated insights into the current state of the St. Kitts and Nevis Social Security Scheme. Using an outdated report undermines the credibility of this entire consultation process,” the ex-employee said.

Critics have noted that the consultation is occurring without the publication of key financial statements for 2022 and 2023, as well as the long-awaited 14th actuarial report. “The lack of transparency regarding the state of affairs of the Social Security Scheme is alarming. It suggests deliberate concealment, which points to deeper issues of corruption within the Drew administration,” added the former employee.

What’s even more damning is the administration’s alleged breach of the Social Security Act. According to Section 41 of the Act, the Social Security Board is required to present actuarial reports and financial statements to the National Assembly. Yet, the current administration has failed to comply with this legal mandate, leaving the public in the dark about the true financial health of the nation’s social security system.

The former employee, who is familiar with the workings of the Social Security Board, questioned why the Drew administration would deliberately withhold these crucial reports during a time of national consultation. “How can citizens be expected to engage in meaningful dialogue when relevant financial data and the latest actuarial insights are being suppressed?” they asked.

The situation has ignited outrage across St. Kitts and Nevis, with many citizens accusing the government of hiding critical information. “The people of St. Kitts and Nevis are not fools. The deliberate suppression of the 2023 actuarial report, alongside the financial statements for 2022 and 2023, is a clear indication that something is not right. We deserve better,” said one concerned citizen.

The revelation has led to mounting calls for the Drew administration to release all relevant financial documents and the latest actuarial report immediately, with critics urging that the future of the nation’s Social Security system is too important to be handled in such a reckless manner.

As pressure mounts, the question remains: why is the Drew administration withholding critical reports from the public, and what does it mean for the future of social security reform in St. Kitts and Nevis? The citizens await answers, but for now, trust in the consultation process has been severely damaged.