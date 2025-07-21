TRAGEDY STRIKES: ‘COSBY SHOW’ STAR MALCOLM-JAMAL WARNER DROWNS AT 54

TIMES CARIBBEAN GLOBAL

LOS ANGELES, USA — The entertainment world is reeling from the sudden and tragic loss of beloved actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known for his iconic role as Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show. Warner has died at the age of 54, reportedly due to drowning, according to TMZ.

Warner skyrocketed to fame in the 1980s as the quick-witted and loveable Theo, earning an Emmy nomination for his performance and becoming a household name across America and beyond. His portrayal resonated deeply, especially with young Black audiences, who saw in Theo a rare, relatable reflection of themselves on primetime television.

But Warner’s talent wasn’t confined to sitcoms. Over the years, he crafted a diverse and respected career that spanned television, music, and theater. In recent years, he captivated audiences once again in FOX’s medical drama The Resident and was celebrated for his spoken word artistry, earning a Grammy nomination in 2022.

The circumstances surrounding his drowning are still under investigation, and no further details have been released by authorities or family members as of press time.

Fans, colleagues, and celebrities around the world have begun flooding social media with heartfelt tributes, honoring a man remembered for his intellect, versatility, humility, and enduring contribution to Black storytelling.

From his breakout teenage role to his evolution as a multi-talented artist, Malcolm-Jamal Warner leaves behind a powerful legacy of creativity, culture, and inspiration.

Rest in power, Malcolm-Jamal. The world watched you grow—and now, mourns your loss.