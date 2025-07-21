SIGNING OFF : BELOVED ZIZ NEWS ANCHOR KARLA BERRIDGE BIDS FAREWELL AFTER 11 ICONIC YEARS

SKN TIMES EXCLUSIVE

Monday, July 21, 2025

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — It was a moment that stopped the nation—not for breaking news, but for the heartfelt departure of one of the most trusted voices in St. Kitts and Nevis media.

Over the weekend, the curtain fell on an era as Karla Berridge, the poised, passionate, and powerful news anchor who became a household name across the Federation, delivered her final sign-off on ZIZ’s Major Newscast after more than 11 years of stellar service.

“And that brings us to the end of the ZIZ Major Newscast. I take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you for inviting me into your homes for the past 11 years. It has been the honor of a lifetime to share the news with you on both radio and television…”

The studio lights dimmed, but the legacy of Kayla Berridge continues to shine.

A graduate of the University of the Virgin Islands, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in Communications (Magna Cum Laude), Berridge’s career has been defined by excellence, authenticity, and an unshakeable dedication to truth-telling. Her early stints at Virgin Islands Daily News and WUVI 1090 AM laid the groundwork for a career that would see her rise to ZIZ’s premier news anchor, content coordinator, and respected journalist.

From covering hurricanes to hosting groundbreaking interviews, and from proofing bulletins to coordinating breaking coverage, Karla was the heartbeat of ZIZ News. Her calm voice guided citizens through some of the nation’s most pivotal moments—always accurate, always composed, always connected.

Karla’s farewell was not just professional—it was personal.

“As I move on to something new, I take all that I have learned and all the support and love that I have received from you with me… For the very final time, thank you for joining us. I’m Kayla Berridge. I’ll see you next time. God bless.”

Across social media and radio waves, an outpouring of tributes flooded in. Colleagues, viewers, and community leaders described her as “a class act,” “a media trailblazer,” and “the gold standard of journalism in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

But Karla’s contributions don’t end with her final newscast. She continues to serve as a freelance writer, a passionate media consultant, and Director of Public Relations at SKNRA—remaining a beacon in the communications landscape.

From Adobe Audition to Final Cut Pro, from newsroom deadlines to carnival coverage, Karla Berridge leaves a legacy etched in integrity, grace, and professionalism.

She may have signed off from ZIZ, but the nation knows: we haven’t heard the last of her.

Thank you, Karla. You made the news human. You made the nation proud.