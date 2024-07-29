Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre to Attend CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting in Grenada. Hillaire Appointed AG PM.

Castries, Saint Lucia – July 28, 2024 –Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre will be traveling to St George’s, Grenada, to participate in the 47th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the CaribbeanCommunity (CARICOM), scheduled from 28-30 July 2024.

The Meeting will address critical regional issues, including the agri-food systems agenda, climate change and sustainable development, foreign policy, and the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME). Additionally, the impact of Hurricane Beryl on the Region will be a significant topic of discussion.

Prime Minister Pierre’s attendance underscores Saint Lucia’s commitment to regional integration and collaboration on issues that affect the Caribbean community.

The Meeting will feature notable addresses from the new Chairman, the Honourable Dickon Mitchell of Grenada; the Outgoing Chairman, His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali of Guyana; and the CARICOM Secretary-General, Dr Carla Barnett.

Prime Minister Pierre, CARICOM’s Lead Head for Sustainable Change will on Monday, July 29th,2024 deliver an intervention on key issues including national considerations. The intervention will cover the importance of recognizing the unique vulnerabilities of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) in climate policies, the urgency of keeping global temperature rise below 1.5°C through continued mitigation efforts, and the necessity of robust adaptation strategies and adequate funding to address loss and damage from climate change and preparation for the 29th Session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 29).

In his absence, Deputy Prime Minister Hon Dr. Ernest Hilaire will act as Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Economic Development and Youth Economy and Minister for Justice and National Security.

Ends