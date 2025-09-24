ST.KITTS: DOUGLAS & CLARKE JOIN TAIWAN FRIENDSHIP NIGHT AT UNGA80: CELEBRATING PARTNERSHIP, DEMOCRACY & RESILIENCE

Last evening in New York, the Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Llewellyn Douglas and Hon Dr Joyelle Clarke graced the “Taiwan Friendship Night” hosted by Taiwan’s Representative to the US, Ambassador Alexander Yui, and Director-General of TECONY, Tom Chih-chiang Lee.

Minister Douglas and Minister Clarke were warmly received by Director-General Tom Lee, who previously served in St. Kitts and Nevis as Taiwan’s resident ambassador. Director-General Lee thanked the ministers for their friendship, and reiterated that Taiwan will continue to work with the Federation towards a resilient future!

Ambassador Yui gave welcome remarks, offering his gratitude to Taiwan’s allies and #likeminded partners for consistently advocating Taiwan’s participation in the UN and other international organizations. Taiwan will continue to strengthen friendship, uniting with our partners to confront challenges and fulfill a future with democracy, peace, prosperity, and sustainability.

昨夜友誼之光點亮了 #駐紐約辦事處！由駐美代表俞大使大㵢及紐約經文處處長李大使志強共同主持的「#台灣友誼之夜」酒會於 #第80屆聯合國大會總辯論 首日舉辦，聖克里斯多福及尼維斯聯邦外長道格拉斯及環境部長柯拉克等逾百人各國政要到場共襄盛舉。

