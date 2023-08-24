Three Individuals Charged with Assault with Intent to Rob on Nevis

In a recent development, local authorities have taken decisive action against three male suspects in connection with an alleged assault with intent to rob incident on the island of Nevis. The individuals charged are Clijuarn Henry from Rawlins Village in Nevis, Kennedy Rodriguez from Shadwell in St. Kitts, and T’iquan Pennyfeather from Conaree Village/Monkey Hill in St. Kitts.

On August 23rd, 2023, each of the accused was formally charged with three warrants for the offence of Assault with Intent to Rob. The charges come as a result of a comprehensive investigation following a search executed on a vehicle driven by Mr. Henry. The vehicle search transpired after a brief pursuit by law enforcement on August 20th, 2023. The pursuit concluded with Mr. Henry’s vehicle colliding with a wall along the Brown Hill main road in Nevis. Subsequent to the vehicular search, significant pieces of evidence were collected, leading to the apprehension of all three suspects by the Police.

Mr. Henry, Mr. Rodriguez, and Mr. Pennyfeather were charged individually at separate police stations, emphasizing the comprehensive nature of the investigation. The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force extended its gratitude to the public for their cooperation and support in aiding law enforcement in this case, as well as in other ongoing matters. This timely intervention serves as a reminder of the commitment of local authorities to ensure the safety and security of the community.