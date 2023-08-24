Prime Minister Terrance Drew’s Official Visit to St. Vincent Highlights National and Regional Priorities



Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew

BASSETERRE, SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS, August 24, 2023 [PMO]- Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew is set to embark on an official visit to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, today, Thursday 24th August, emphasizing the significance of national and regional matters. This visit marks the first in a series of planned visits to the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) nations during his tenure as the Head of the OECS Authority, a position he assumed in June 2023.



Prime Minister Drew’s visit to St. Vincent and the Grenadines aims to strengthen bilateral relationships and foster regional cooperation. During his visit, he will meet with several Cabinet Ministers including Hon. Montgomery Daniel, Acting Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines; Hon. Camillo Gonsalves, Minister of Finance; and Hon. Keisal Peters, Minister of Foreign Affairs.



One of the key focal points of the visit is to gain valuable insights into St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ cannabis industry. He will be joining the ministers on a tour of the CANAS SVG Medicinal Cannabis Farm, a specialist medical-grade cannabis manufacturer, that utilizes industry-leading technologies with in-depth expertise to produce high-quality medical cannabis. Recognizing the potential economic benefits and societal impact of the sector, Prime Minister Drew intends to learn from St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ experience and explore opportunities for collaboration and knowledge sharing.



In addition to the cannabis industry, Prime Minister Drew will engage in discussions with the Foreign Minister and Ministers in his related ministries such as Health, on common matters of importance. These discussions will encompass various topics, including public health initiatives, regional cooperation, and strategies for sustainable development. By actively participating in these discussions, Prime Minister Drew seeks to foster stronger ties and promote effective collaboration among the Eastern Caribbean nations.



Accompanying Prime Minister Drew on this official visit is Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, Ms. Naeemah Hazelle. Together, they will actively engage in bilateral meetings, fostering enhanced communication and collaboration between their respective nations.



This visit demonstrates the commitment of Prime Minister Drew and his government to open dialogue and effective cooperation on matters of national and regional significance. As head of the OECS Authority, he aims to promote regional cooperation, economic growth, and sustainable development throughout the OECS region.



This visit to St. Vincent and the Grenadines sets the stage for future engagements with other OECS nations, further affirming the commitment of Prime Minister Drew to strengthening relationships and addressing shared challenges. By leveraging the collective expertise and resources of the OECS member states, Prime Minister Drew aims to enhance regional integration and propel the Eastern Caribbean towards a prosperous future.



Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley will be Acting Prime Minister during the Prime Minister’s time working abroad. prime Minister Drew returns to the Federation on Sunday 27th August, 2023.