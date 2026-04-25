“WHO IS WHISPERING IN HER EAR?” Wickham Blasts PAM Ambitions, Says Party Cannot Produce Next Prime Minister, Questions Internal Advisers





BASSETERRE, St. Kitts-Nevis (Times Caribbean) — Respected Caribbean political analyst has delivered a blistering and brutally frank assessment of opposition politics in , raising serious questions about the direction of the and what he described as troubling signs of political immaturity at the leadership level.

Speaking during a compelling interview with of THG, Wickham dissected the internal realities of the opposition landscape and suggested that even some within PAM privately acknowledge the hard truths facing the party.

In one of the most explosive moments of the discussion, Wickham revealed that members of the party’s own cadre have told him they agree with his political logic and believe the current trajectory is leading nowhere.



“A lot of them have said to me that they think the logic that I have expressed makes perfect sense,” Wickham stated.



He then dropped the political hammer.



“This thing isn’t going anywhere because fundamentally, it is painfully obvious that she can’t be the next Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis.”



The remarks are likely to send shockwaves through political circles, as Wickham openly questioned whether the current leadership ambitions being entertained within PAM are rooted in reality or sustained by internal enablers unwilling to confront political facts.

“WHO IS WHISPERING IN HER EAR?”

Wickham did not stop there.

In a pointed rhetorical question that has already begun stirring conversation, he asked:



“My question is who is whispering in her ear and telling her, ‘You can do this thing?’”



That single statement may become one of the most talked-about political lines of the year, as it hints at unseen advisers, internal miscalculations, and a possible disconnect between ambition and electability.

Observers say Wickham’s comments reflect a wider concern among voters who believe sections of the opposition remain trapped in fantasy politics while the country faces real economic and governance issues.

“POLITICAL IMMATURITY” ON DISPLAY

The veteran analyst also addressed what he believes is a deeper leadership problem — the inability to make difficult decisions for the good of the movement.



“A leader has to understand that you need to be able to lead from in front,” Wickham said.



He continued:



“Leadership means that you often have to convince yourself of things that are popular and unpopular. So there’s a level of political immaturity I think that is playing out.”



Those remarks cut to the heart of a growing criticism that segments of the opposition have struggled to unite, modernize, or strategically position themselves as a government-in-waiting.

OPPOSITION UNDER PRESSURE

Wickham’s comments come at a sensitive time for opposition forces in , where many supporters have been calling for renewal, stronger coalition-building, and leadership choices based on national electability rather than internal loyalties.

Political insiders say his intervention could intensify debate within PAM and the wider opposition camp over whether old formulas, personality politics, and stubborn ego battles are blocking any realistic path back to power.

THE BOTTOM LINE

When one of the Caribbean’s most recognized pollsters says your own people privately agree with the criticism, the warning cannot be easily dismissed.

Wickham’s message was clear: leadership requires courage, realism, and maturity — and without it, opposition politics in St. Kitts and Nevis risks becoming a theatre of self-inflicted defeat.