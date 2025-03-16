The Unchecked Power of Caribbean Politicians: A History of Attacks on the Defenseless

The current controversy surrounding Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) Governor Timothy Antoine is not an isolated incident. It is part of a troubling pattern in Caribbean politics—one in which leaders attack those who cannot defend themselves, leaving a lasting impact on their reputations and careers. This kind of political behavior is not new, and history provides many examples of individuals being publicly diminished by those in power.One of the most glaring ironies is that Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, the Prime Minister who attacked Antoine, was once a victim of political power play. Decades ago, as a lecturer at the University of the West Indies Cave Hill Campus, Gonsalves was unceremoniously sent packing from Barbados under politically charged circumstances. Today, as Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, he has adopted the same tactics of public destruction he once faced.Another infamous case comes from Barbados. The late Sir Courtney Blackman, the former Governor of the Central Bank of Barbados, was a respected economist who sought to maintain the independence of the region’s leading financial institution. However, under the leadership of then-Prime Minister Tom Adams, he was reduced to being described as a mere “creature of the PM.” That statement alone declared that no matter how professional or independent an institution’s leader claimed to be, the final power rested with the political elite.Caribbean journalists have also not been spared from the wrath of political figures who seek to control narratives and silence dissent. After being attacked by then-Prime Minister Tom Adams, a former Barbadian journalist packed his bags and left for Canada, never again to work in his homeland. Instead, he found an environment that valued press independence and journalistic integrity, a far cry from the politically charged conditions he had left behind.I, too, have faced the vindictive nature of Caribbean leadership. My experiences in Montserrat, Antigua and Barbuda, Trinidad and Tobago, and my native Barbados have further reinforced this reality. Political leaders wield power not just to govern but also to discredit, tarnish, and, when necessary, destroy the careers of those who challenge or even inadvertently threaten their authority.In the case of Timothy Antoine, we are witnessing a calculated attack on the reputation of a respected regional technocrat, with Dr. Gonsalves leading the charge in a campaign that has already done significant damage. There have been calls for the Prime Minister to apologise publicly, recognising the unwarranted harm done to Antoine. But if history teaches us anything, it is that Caribbean leaders rarely acknowledge the damage they inflict. Once the political blow has landed, the victim is expected to live with a sad and brutal reality of political life in the region.We now await the next meeting of the ECCB Monetary Council, where this so-called “scandal,” as described by Dr. Gonsalves, will be deliberated. But in truth, the real scandal is not the residence project—it is how Dr. Gonsalves has handled the matter. Politicians should not normalise the public degradation of professionals, and if this episode serves any purpose, it should be a lesson in what leadership should never look like.For the region’s sake, let us hope that no future leader takes inspiration from this episode to attack those who cannot defend themselves in the court of public opinion.

Julian Rogers is following developments from his Caribbean home in Belize. Write to him at mycaribbean@gmail.com.