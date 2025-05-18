MORTON AND MARSHAM ELECTED! PAM ELECTS POWERFUL NEW EXECUTIVE — HENRY-MORTON & MARSHAM-WILKIN ADD STAR POWER TO 2025–2026 LEADERSHIP TEAM

Basseterre, St. Kitts – May 19, 2025

NEWLY ELECTED 2025–2026 PEOPLE’S ACTION MOVEMENT EXECUTIVE

The People’s Action Movement (PAM) has ushered in a bold new chapter following the election of its 2025–2026 National Executive at the party’s Delegates Caucus held on Sunday, May 18, 2025. The results reflect a deliberate and strategic move toward experienced, competent, and community-rooted leadership — headlined by the inclusion of Carlene Henry-Morton and Johanna Marsham-Wilkin.

Elected Office Holders:

▪️ Chairman – Mr. Sheldon Pemberton

▪️ Deputy Political Leaders – Mr. Azard Gumbs and Mr. Lincoln David Pelle

▪️ Deputy Chair – Mrs. Carlene Henry-Morton

▪️ Treasurer – Mrs. Johanna Marsham-Wilkin

▪️ Public Relations Officer – Mrs. Laverne Caines

▪️ Assistant General Secretary – Ms. Shermel Drew

They will join:

▪️ Political Leader – Mrs. Natasha Grey-Brookes

▪️ General Secretary – Mrs. Siobhan Phipps-Harding

THE WOMEN ADDING POWER, POISE & PURPOSE

Carlene Henry-Morton – Deputy Chair

A career educator, accomplished civil servant, and community champion, Carlene Henry-Morton brings to the PAM executive a legacy of principled leadership, unshakable integrity, and deep grassroots credibility.

With nearly 40 years in public service, Morton has held senior positions including Permanent Secretary in the Ministries of Education, Culture, Health, and Community Development, where she helped shape national policy and implement development programs.

She also served for close to 20 years as General Secretary of the St. Kitts Teachers’ Union, advocating fiercely for teachers’ rights, student welfare, and educational reform. Her unmatched experience in navigating bureaucracy, empowering communities, and mobilizing civic action has earned her widespread respect.

As Deputy Chair of PAM, Morton is poised to deliver strategic guidance, policy insight, and a steady moral compass as the party rebuilds, reconnects, and refocuses on the needs of the people.

Johanna Marsham-Wilkin – Treasurer

With a career spanning the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange (ECSE) and the Development Bank of St. Kitts & Nevis, Johanna Marsham-Wilkin enters PAM’s top brass as a highly competent financial expert.

She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Business Management from the University of the Virgin Islands, and a Certificate in Business from the College of Further Education. Her professional portfolio includes oversight of securities trading, corporate actions, government listings, student loans, and SME financing.

Marsham-Wilkin’s analytical mindset and leadership credentials are backed by years of dedication to youth development, financial empowerment, and ethical service delivery.

A NEW CHAPTER FOR PAM

Together, Henry-Morton and Marsham-Wilkin symbolize the rejuvenation of PAM — a party anchoring itself in experience, discipline, and the empowerment of women in national leadership.

With this new executive, PAM is sending a clear message: the era of political showmanship is over. It’s time for real leadership, real service, and real results.

