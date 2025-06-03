SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS POSITIONING ITSELF AS A PREMIER YACHTING DESTINATION IN THE CARIBBEAN

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew

BASSETERRE, SAINT KITTS, JUNE 03, 2025 (SKNIS) – Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, has hailed the sale of the marina assets and operations at Christophe Harbour to global industry leader, Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC, as a transformative move toward establishing the Federation as one of the premier yachting destinations in the Caribbean.

“This deal is going to put Saint Kitts and Nevis into the premier of yachting harbours around the world,” said Prime Minister Dr. Drew during the June 03 edition of The Roundtable. “Our yachting sector will become a thriving sector, producing jobs upon jobs as one of the best in its class.”

The prime minister described Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC as the largest marina operator in the world, noting that it manages a network of over 135 marinas and serves more than 40,000 boat owners. Through this deal, Saint Kitts and Nevis now joins this elite network, alongside major Caribbean facilities in Puerto Rico.

The marina at Christophe Harbour will undergo a major expansion and is expected to be fully operational by November 2025, in time for the next yachting season. Key infrastructure upgrades will include expanded capacity to accommodate up to 32 superyachts, including vessels up to 60 meters in length, and the construction of a desalination plant, ensuring a 24/7 fresh water supply without impacting national water resources.

“We are not just expanding a marina, we are creating jobs for our people,” the Prime Minister stated.

Each large yacht is typically staffed with a crew of 15 or more and brings with it significant economic activity in marine services, hospitality, and tourism support industries. The government is committed to ensuring that nationals of Saint Kitts and Nevis are integrated into this emerging sector through training and partnership with Safe Harbor.

“We are going to the next level when it comes to our tourism product by having the capacity to service superyachts from around the world,” said Prime Minister Drew. “So we have a cruise industry, and we are launching once and for all our yachting industry to be second to none in this region, and this will start in November.”

Prime Minister Dr. Drew assured that the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis remains steadfast in its commitment to responsible growth and international partnerships that uplift its people while positioning the Federation as a model of sustainable development in the Caribbean.

-30-