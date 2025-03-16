Caribbean Leaders Denounce New York Times Report—Is the Media Lying About U.S. Blacklist?

The governments of St. Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, and St. Lucia are pushing back hard against explosive claims published by The New York Times regarding a supposed U.S. blacklist targeting Citizenship by Investment (CBI) nations.

Prime Ministers Dr. Terrance Drew (St. Kitts and Nevis), Gaston Browne (Antigua and Barbuda), Roosevelt Skerrit (Dominica), and Philip J. Pierre (St. Lucia) have all gone on record stating that no official communication has been received from the U.S. government. With no statements from the White House or the State Department confirming such a list, Caribbean leaders are questioning the credibility of the Times’ reporting.

Further adding to the controversy, former U.S. President Donald Trump—who has never been shy about taking firm stances on immigration and investment—has remained silent on any alleged crackdown against CBI programs. In fact, Trump has recently launched his own golden green card initiative, a program akin to the CBI model.

With no official U.S. documentation, no public statements from American officials, and direct denials from Caribbean heads of government, a glaring question remains: Is the New York Times fabricating a crisis?

As speculation swirls, the Caribbean awaits concrete evidence. Until then, the integrity of the Times report hangs in the balance.