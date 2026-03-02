ST. KITTS SET FOR BLOCKBUSTER WEST INDIES WOMEN VS AUSTRALIA ODI SERIES

at Warner Park as Global Cricket Giants Arrive

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — In what is being hailed as a landmark moment for women’s cricket in the Federation, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has officially confirmed that St. Kitts will host three electrifying One Day Internationals (ODIs) between the West Indies women’s cricket team and the formidable Australia women’s national cricket team at the iconic Warner Park in March and April 2026.

The highly anticipated fixtures are set for Friday, March 27; Sunday, March 29; and Thursday, April 2, bringing the world’s top-ranked Australian Women’s side to Kittitian soil as part of a six-match white-ball series. The remaining three T20 Internationals will be contested in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, further underscoring regional collaboration in hosting elite international cricket.

A Moment of Destiny for Jahzara Claxton

For St. Kitts and Nevis, this series carries even deeper emotional significance. Rising star Jahzara Claxton, one of the Federation’s brightest cricketing prospects, could make a historic home appearance in West Indies colours at Warner Park.

Claxton, a proud product of the Federation’s grassroots cricket development system, has steadily carved her path through regional ranks with discipline, talent, and determination. Should selectors hand her the nod, local supporters would witness a rare and powerful sight — a daughter of the soil representing the Caribbean at the highest international level on home turf.

Such a moment would not only inspire a generation of young cricketers across St. Kitts and Nevis but also reinforce the tangible results of sustained investment in youth cricket development.

Australia Arrives — A Global Powerhouse Test

The arrival of Australia — widely regarded as the dominant force in women’s cricket — raises the competitive stakes significantly. Known for their clinical execution, depth of batting, and relentless pace attack, the Australians will provide a stern examination of the Caribbean side’s readiness ahead of major international assignments.

For the West Indies Women, the series represents critical preparation for the upcoming ICC Women’s global tournaments later this year. Playing before a vibrant Caribbean crowd at Warner Park offers a psychological and competitive advantage that could prove invaluable.

Warner Park: The Caribbean Stage

Hosting three ODIs against a world cricket superpower reaffirms St. Kitts’ standing as one of the region’s premier cricket venues. Warner Park has long been a theatre of unforgettable performances, and in 2026 it will once again command global attention.

CWI’s decision to award the ODIs to St. Kitts signals confidence in the island’s facilities, organisational capacity, and passionate fan base. The economic ripple effect — from tourism to small business activity — is also expected to bring tangible benefits to the local economy.

Free Admission — A Gift to the Nation

In a move that further amplifies the excitement, the St. Kitts Cricket Association has confirmed that admission to all three matches will be free of charge. The initiative aims to maximise community participation, especially among youth cricketers who will have front-row access to world-class talent.

Officials are urging schools, cricket academies, and families to seize the opportunity to fill Warner Park and create an electrifying atmosphere worthy of the occasion.

As March 2026 approaches, anticipation is already building. The prospect of Jahzara Claxton stepping onto Warner Park in maroon, facing the might of Australia before a roaring home crowd, carries the weight of history.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, this is more than a cricket series.

It is a celebration of progress.

A showcase of opportunity.

And potentially — a defining sporting moment for a young nation on the rise.