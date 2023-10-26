The People of St Kitts and Nevis are Being Let Down by a Broken Government

A broken government. That is how National Political Leader of the People’s Labour Party (PLP), Hon Dr Timothy Harris described the current administration led by Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew. At Thursday’s PLP press conference, Dr Harris highlighted numerous instances where the present government has failed the people of St Kitts and Nevis with broken promises and high levels of incompetence. “Truth be told, our people have not had it so bad in a very very long time. Every day the cries continue and our citizens and residents- whether they are civil servants, farmers, pensioners, fishers, traders at Port Zante, Black Rock, The Strip, or private sector workers – all agree that the economy is at a standstill. Things are very bad. The reality is that this administration has been a real disappointment. And everyone can see that this broken government has lost its way.” Claims were made by the current government of having investors lined up to do business with St Kitts and Nevis, but after some 14 months in office Dr Harris said it is clear to all that “no new foreign investor has come, and those who preceded this government are now skeptical of further investment here.” “The historic solar energy contract between SKELEC and Leclanche has been delayed for no good reason. This project would have provided hundreds of jobs for contractors, laborers, truckers, surveyors, administrative staff, among others. More than this, it would also have enhanced energy production and provided sustainable, renewable, affordable energy for St. Kitts and Nevis. Too often we hear the refrain ‘electricity gone and water gone too’! This real investor would have financed this real renewable project, not the government. The investor was putting up the money to transform our electricity plant and provide clean energy to SKELEC at a significant cost saving. We would have had the largest renewable energy plant in the region satisfying in a substantial way our energy demand in a most sustainable way. The frequent electricity outages would have become a thing of the past,” Dr Harris declared. Dr Harris also pointed out that no new measures were put in place by this government to bring relief to the people who are now suffering from the rising cost of living. He said “In June 2022 my government outlined a series of measures to minimize the impact of the high cost of living. My government and I cared and we did everything in our power to act fast, to minimize hardship in our country. They are yet to increase PAP to $1,500 per month as promised. Another broken promise. In fact they are too busy removing deserving and vulnerable people from PAP. Had the Peoples Labour Party won, you would have been actually receiving $1,000 every month from my government. Because the PLP does not lie when it makes promises.” As part of the team that formed the previous government, the People’s Labour Party under the visionary leadership of Dr Hon Timothy Harris, has demonstrated that it can govern competently and compassionately. “Save for the COVID-19 years 2020-2021, our economy grew every year and we recorded surpluses year after year, paid double salaries 5 times. In 2022, we paid increases in salary at 10 percent retroactive January 2022, we expanded our social safety nets to include PAP, STEP, PEACE, reduced homicides to record low levels, created more jobs and supported small businesses,” said Dr Harris. He added that his administration was also responsible for putting the largest number of people to work, reducing taxes on businesses from 33 percent to 25 percent for corporations and from 4 percent to 2 percent for unincorporated businesses. “We reduced the public debt to its lowest levels and was the first state in the OECS to achieve a debt to GDP ratio of 60%. We did this 13 years ahead of ECCU 2030 original target date. We paid off IMF debt, and paid off $408 million of the Labour Party’s notorious land for debt swap. We introduced a fresh start to help small businesses, and paid out $16 million to former sugar workers,” he said. Dr Harris reiterated that the People’s Labour Party-led government skillfully navigated the affairs of the country before, and that the party stands ready to do so again for the benefit of all. END