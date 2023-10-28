Betrayed and Burdened: Drew Labour’s Abandonment of Team Unity’s Multi-Million Dollar Slope Protection Project Sparks Landslide in Phillips

In a shocking turn of events, the abandonment of Team Unity’s meticulously planned multi-million dollar Phillips slope protection project has left the residents of Molyneux and Phillips reeling in the aftermath of a devastating landslide this morning. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, but the damage serves as a grim reminder of the consequences of political maneuvering.The Dr. Hon Timothy Harris-led Team Unity Administration had meticulously approved and initiated the slope protection project in 2022, aiming to shield the area from the perennial threat of landslides. Rock and Dirt, a reputable construction firm, was awarded the project following rigorous procurement procedures by the Public Works Dept. and the Procurement BoardHowever, the abrupt shelving of this vital initiative by the new Drew Labour Administration has sent shockwaves through the community. Many see this decision as a callous act of political retribution, targeting areas perceived as unsupportive of the Drew Administration, particularly in Constituency #7.Even the much-anticipated Molyneux Primary school project, ready for action, has been unceremoniously placed on the back burner. The deliberate neglect of Constituency 7 is a grave injustice that demands immediate redress. Meantime school children and parents are inconvenienced by the inadequacy of the Explorer Headquarters which is serving as a temporary makeshift school.To add insult to injury, Ambassador Leon Natta, accompanied by a crew armed with machetes and tools, was dispatched as a media spectacle in a misguided attempt at damage control. This ill-conceived move only highlights the callousness of the Drew Administration’s actions, abandoning a project that could have prevented this landslide.The residents of Molyneux and Phillips deserve better than to be pawns in a political game. The time for accountability and genuine concern for the well-being of the community is long overdue.