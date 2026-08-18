THE OLD PAM-LABOUR DIVIDE IS FADING: ADRIEN SAYS NEW GENERATION IS RESHAPING ST. KITTS POLITICS

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — Political commentator Peter Adrien says the decades-old PAM-Labour political divide is steadily losing influence as St. Kitts and Nevis undergoes major demographic and economic change.Speaking on Freedom FM’s Issues, Adrien argued that the strongest attachment to traditional party rivalry now rests largely with an ageing generation, while younger voters, immigrants and newer residents are increasingly focused on jobs, housing, entrepreneurship and economic opportunity.“The days of old PAM and old Labour are gone,” Adrien declared.His comments are political analysis and were not supported by polling showing that PAM or Labour support is limited to older voters.Still, the changing political landscape may help explain the continued growth and visibility of the People’s Labour Party, which has positioned itself as an alternative to the Federation’s traditional political camps.Adrien also raised concerns that some locally owned businesses may be struggling against foreign investors with greater access to capital. He did not provide official figures to substantiate those claims.His broader message was clear: future political success may depend less on inherited loyalties and more on which party can address youth aspirations, local entrepreneurship, investment, ownership and economic opportunity.— Times Caribbean