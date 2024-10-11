CITIZENS OF ST. KITTS AND NEVIS CAN NOW FURTHER THEIR EDUCATION IN GERMANY: GROUNDBREAKING MoU SIGNED WITH HAMBURG UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY!

In a monumental step forward for education and climate action, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the prestigious Technische Universität Hamburg (TUHH), also known as the Hamburg University of Technology. The agreement, sealed on Friday, 11 October 2024, marks a historic milestone for citizens seeking to further their education in engineering and climate-related fields.

This landmark initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Environment, Climate Action, and Constituency Empowerment, will focus on “Engineering to Face Climate Change” and provide vital training and educational opportunities for the nation’s citizens.

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew initially laid the foundation for this partnership in 2020 during his visit to Germany. He began discussions on fostering collaboration and training programs designed to empower the people of St. Kitts and Nevis in tackling climate change challenges.

Building on those conversations, the Ministry, represented by a dedicated delegation, continued the dialogue, meeting with TUHH President Professor Dr.-Ing. Andreas Timm-Giel and Professor Dr. H. Cornelius Herstatt, Head of the Institute of Technology and Innovation Management. Together, they discussed expanding educational and training opportunities in key areas such as engineering for climate resilience, circular economy practices, and future certifications that will benefit the nation’s development goals.

The MoU is a significant move towards advancing the Sustainable Island State Agenda, aiming to elevate citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis through higher education programs that tackle global climate challenges.

The Ministry extended special thanks to the Prime Minister for entrusting this critical mission and expressed deep gratitude to Ama Martin, Special Envoy for St. Kitts and Nevis to Germany, for her tireless diplomatic efforts. This partnership promises to open doors to new educational horizons, bringing a brighter and more sustainable future for the nation.