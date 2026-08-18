16-YEAR-OLD AZANIAH JOHNSON SHINES WITH 17 CSEC PASSES — AMONG SKN’S STANDOUT 2026 PERFORMERS

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — Sixteen-year-old Basseterre High School graduate Azaniah Johnson is being celebrated for an outstanding academic achievement after reportedly sitting 17 CSEC subjects and successfully passing all 17.

According to information shared with Times Caribbean, Johnson’s performance places her among the Federation’s notable young academic achievers emerging from the 2026 examination period.

And her talents extend beyond the classroom.

Johnson has also represented Basseterre High School in athletics, competing in the Under-18 girls’ 1500 metres at the 2026 TDC Inter-School Championships. Official meet records list her among BHS athletes participating in this year’s competition.

Her academic journey has attracted recognition before. In 2022, Tropical Shipping awarded education scholarships to ten secondary-school students across St. Kitts, with a Basseterre High School student bearing Johnson’s name included among the recipients. The scholarship provided assistance with books, school supplies and uniforms.

At just 16, Johnson’s reported 17-for-17 CSEC achievement represents an impressive milestone.

Congratulations, Azaniah! 🇰🇳📚

Young. Focused. Talented. And making St. Kitts proud.