The Manning Cup Returns: 5 St. Kitts Boys on Mona High’s Squad — First Match Tomorrow!

KINGSTON, JAMAICA — September 10, 2025

The excitement of schoolboy football in Jamaica is back as the ISSA Manning Cup kicks off tomorrow — and this year, the spotlight shines brightly on five young talents from St. Kitts, all proudly representing Mona High School on the big stage.

Mona High will face Calabar High tomorrow afternoon at 3:30 PM in their opening match, and supporters across the region are encouraged to tune in live via CVM Television and YouTube to cheer on the boys from the Federation.

Meet the Five From St. Kitts

The Mona High roster includes:

Dequandre “Pogba” Liburd — A versatile midfielder/defender (DM/CM/CB).

— A versatile midfielder/defender (DM/CM/CB). K’Vonte Phipps (“TK”) — Creative attacking midfielder with wide play options (CAM/CM/LW/RW).

— Creative attacking midfielder with wide play options (CAM/CM/LW/RW). Savi-K Morton — Lively winger (LW/RW), still completing his final school year.

— Lively winger (LW/RW), still completing his final school year. Niquan Allen — Solid defender with attacking versatility (RB/LW).

— Solid defender with attacking versatility (RB/LW). Franklyn “Bugs” Mitcham — Strong striker leading the line (ST).

These players are not only flying the Mona High flag but also representing the pride and potential of St. Kitts and Nevis on an international schoolboy platform.

Graduation and Family Support

In June this year, four of the five boys — Liburd, Phipps, Allen, and Mitcham — proudly graduated from Mona High School and officially transitioned to Mona University. Savi-K Morton remains at Mona High to complete his studies while continuing to play a key role in the football program.

The June graduation ceremony was made even more special as parents from St. Kitts traveled to Jamaica to celebrate their sons’ achievements, a moment of pride that underscored the bond between family, academics, and athletics.

Regional Support Needed

With the Manning Cup now underway, all eyes will be on Mona High’s first clash against Calabar. Supporters across St. Kitts and Nevis are encouraged to tune in and rally behind these five young ambassadors as they showcase their skills, determination, and Kittitian pride on one of the Caribbean’s biggest youth football stages.

Kick-off is set for Thursday, September 11, 3:30 PM Jamaica time. Don’t miss it!