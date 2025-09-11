Former Awesome Jam Band Member Jeavon “UnkleMehn” Sasso Dies After Horrific Crash on St. Thomas

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands — September 11, 2025 — The Virgin Islands is mourning the tragic loss of Jeavon “UnkleMehn” Sasso, a beloved former member of the legendary Awesome Jam Band, who died Wednesday afternoon after succumbing to injuries sustained in a violent two-car crash on Rhymer Highway Monday night. He was 42.

Police confirmed Thursday that Sasso was removed from a life-sustaining ventilator at Schneider Regional Medical Center around 4 p.m. Wednesday. The crash, which occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. near the KLR entrance by Caribbean Cinemas, left one of the vehicles flipped upside down. The other driver, a woman, remains hospitalized at Schneider Hospital; her condition was not immediately known as police investigations continue.

Governor Bryan Pays Tribute

Governor Albert Bryan Jr. led the territory in mourning, remembering Sasso not only as a gifted musician but as a symbol of Virgin Islands pride and resilience.

“It is with a heavy heart that I join the Virgin Islands community in mourning the untimely passing of our brother, Jeavon Sasso,” Bryan said in a statement from Government House. “Sasso was more than a gifted musician. He was a spirit of joy, a voice of our islands, and a proud son of the Virgin Islands whose rhythm carried the heartbeat of our people and the promise of our future.”

The Governor also reflected on Sasso’s personal support during his gubernatorial campaigns:

“He shared his talents freely, lending his voice and artistry to my campaigns. That support meant more to me than he will ever know. Today, we remember him for the melodies he gave us, the kindness he showed, and the loyalty and light he shared with all who knew him.”

Tributes From the Band and Beyond

Sasso’s former bandmates in the Awesome Jam Band, widely recognized as one of the most influential soca and calypso ensembles in the region, expressed heartbreak over his passing.

“It feels like just the other day we were all together on The Awesome Jam Band’s Boat Ride; laughing, vibing, and watching you do your thing on the mic as only you could. The energy, the joy, the laughter — you lit up every space you entered,” the group posted on social media.

They described his spirit as “infectious,” saying his laughter will continue to echo in the hearts of those who knew him.

Community in Shock

Known for his electrifying stage presence, positivity, and deep connection with fans, Sasso — affectionately called UnkleMehn — was a fixture of Virgin Islands music culture. His sudden passing has sparked an outpouring of grief across the region, with many describing him as an artist who embodied the joy and resilience of Caribbean life.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash, though witnesses reported that speed may have been a factor.

As the territory reflects on the loss, many are remembering Sasso’s unmatched ability to uplift spirits and unite people through music. His legacy, fans say, will live on in the rhythms that continue to shape the Virgin Islands soundscape.