THE MAESTRO KING ELLIE MATT OUT OF COMA, REMAINS UNDER CLOSE OBSERVATION— Caribbean Music Legend Regains Consciousness in Florida





SKN Times | June 29, 2025

Basseterre, St. Kitts – In a wave of hope and relief sweeping across the region, Elston “Ellie Matt” Nero, the beloved national icon and musical maestro, is reportedly out of the coma and has regained consciousness, according to sources close to the family.

Just days ago, social media lit up with heartbreaking reports that the 10-time Calypso King and 7-time Road March winner had slipped into a coma while undergoing treatment in a Florida nursing home, where he has been living while battling chronic kidney disease. Ellie Matt has been on twice-weekly dialysis for over a decade.

Now, in a welcomed update, sources say the Caribbean’s “King of Calypso” has regained consciousness and is responsive, though he remains under close medical observation.

Ellie Matt’s story is one of triumph and musical brilliance. A self-taught musician who began his career at age 8, he has composed over 100 original songs and led the legendary Ellie Matt and the GI’s Brass, which dominated the Caribbean music scene for over two decades.

Holder of the Medal of Honour (2000), inductee into the International Soca Hall of Fame, and recognized by the Organization of American States (OAS) in 2016 for his cultural contributions, Ellie Matt remains a towering figure in Caribbean history.

His timeless anthem “Viva St. Kitts – I Love St. Kitts” still echoes across the airwaves every morning on ZIZ Radio — a daily reminder of his love for country and the pride he inspired.