Duggins Faces Mounting Pressure Amid String of Failures Across Multiple Ministries

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The repeated failures of Minister Samal Duggins continue to pile up as the 2025 RAMS Inter-Primary and TDC Interschool Track & Field Championships have been postponed once again, marking the second consecutive year that young athletes have been left in limbo due to the unavailability of the Kim Collins Stadium.

In a stunning blow to schools, athletes, and sports enthusiasts across the Federation, the St. Kitts & Nevis Athletics Association (SKN Athletics) confirmed the postponement in a press release, citing logistical issues, lack of a suitable venue, and ongoing delays in finalizing a date—all pointing squarely to the unkept promises of Minister Duggins.

This comes despite multiple assurances from Duggins that the Kim Collins Stadium would be ready—promises made well before the 2024 edition of the championships, yet here we are in 2025, and the stadium remains unavailable.

A PATTERN OF INCOMPETENCE?

The growing frustration isn’t just about track and field. Duggins has been under intense scrutiny for his poor handling of multiple ministries, including Sports, Agriculture, the Creative Economy, and the Cannabis Development Authority. Critics argue that he is simply overwhelmed, out of his depth, and unable to manage such critical portfolios effectively.

Farmers have been calling for his removal as Minister of Agriculture, claiming his leadership has left them worse off. Similarly, creatives have expressed outrage over the misdirection of the Ministry of the Creative Economy, accusing it of competing with stakeholders instead of fostering industry growth.

Now, with sports suffering under his watch, calls for Duggins’ resignation or reassignment are growing louder. Many political observers have stated that he appears more incompetent than overworked, as his mismanagement spans multiple sectors vital to the Federation’s development.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR THE CHAMPIONSHIPS?

With no clear timeline for rescheduling, athletes and coaches are left frustrated, while parents and fans demand accountability. SKN Athletics has vowed to work towards a resolution, but the reality is that without proper infrastructure, the future of these prestigious championships remains uncertain.

A MINISTER ON BORROWED TIME?

How many more failures before Prime Minister Terrance Drew takes decisive action? How long will athletes, farmers, creatives, and sports enthusiasts suffer due to one minister’s inability to deliver?

As frustrations mount and the chorus for change grows, one thing is certain: Samal Duggins is running out of chances—and excuses.

#DugginsFailsAgain #SportsInCrisis #WhereIsKimCollinsStadium #AthletesDeserveBetter #LeadershipMatters