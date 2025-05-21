Federation’s Finest! St. Kitts & Nevis Students Dominate Western Illinois University Graduation with Top Honors and Awards
Macomb, Illinois – May 10, 2025
The pride of St. Kitts and Nevis echoed across the graduation halls of Western Illinois University on Saturday, May 10, as five exceptional students from the twin-island Federation graduated with degrees in key fields — earning top academic honors, department awards, and prestigious recognition. Their achievement is a beacon of national pride and a resounding declaration that small islands produce world-class scholars.
These graduates have not only earned their degrees — they’ve done so with distinction, blazing a trail of excellence and lifting the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis to new heights.
Meet the Federation’s Brilliant Graduates:
- Dominic Hinds
- Degree: Bachelor of Science in Biology
- Honors: Magna Cum Laude
- Hometown Education: Charleston Secondary School & Nevis Sixth Form College
- Notable Achievements: Multiple academic awards; former educator
- Hailey Morris
- Degree: Bachelor of Science in Biology
- Honors: Magna Cum Laude
- Special Recognition: Biology Department Scholar — awarded to the department’s top graduate
- Hometown Education: Washington Archibald High School & Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College
- Basmattie Beephat
- Degree: Bachelor of Science in Special Education with TESOL
- Hometown Education: Gingerland Secondary School & Nevis Sixth Form College
- Sabrina McMahon Ryan
- Degree: Bachelor of Science in Biology
- Hometown Education: Immaculate Conception Catholic School & Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College
- Veneeka Brombill
- Degree: Bachelor of Science in Nursing
- Hometown Education: Cayon High School & Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College
From science and medicine to special education, these young scholars have shown that dedication, discipline, and a dream can take you from the classrooms of Basseterre and Charlestown to the international stage.
As they now stand ready to shape the future — whether in laboratories, classrooms, clinics, or communities — their success sends a clear message: St. Kitts and Nevis is raising global achievers.
Congratulations to our Western Illinois Warriors — you’ve made the Federation proud!
