ST.KITTS: Immaculate Conception Co-Cathedral Announces Memorial Mass for His Holiness, PopeFrancis



BASSETERRE – 21 April 2025 – The Immaculate Conception Co-Cathedral in Basseterre mourns

the passing of His Holiness, Pope Francis. Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos

Aires, Argentina, on 17 December 1936, passed away on 21 April 2025.

Pope Francis dedicated his entire life to serving the Lord and his Church. He led the Catholic

Church with humility, compassion, and reform. The first Pope from the Americas was known for

his advocacy for the poor, his concern for the environment, and his calls for dialogue and

reconciliation among all people. His papacy began in 2013 and was marked by a focus on the

marginalised and a desire to make the Church a welcoming home for all.

To honour his life and legacy, the Immaculate Conception Co-Cathedral of St. John’s-Basseterre

Diocese will hold a Memorial Mass on Wednesday, 23 April 2025, at 6:30 pm at the Immaculate

Conception Co-Cathedral in Basseterre. The service will be a time for prayer, reflection, and

remembrance of Pope Francis’s contributions to the world.

Pope Francis’ message of mercy and inclusion resonated deeply with the Catholic community and

the wider world. We invite all people of goodwill to join us at the Immaculate Conception Co-

Cathedral as we give thanks for the life of the Holy Father, Pope Francis and commend his soul to

God.

All parishioners and members of the wider community are invited to join us in prayer at this

memorial service.

Contact:

Very Reverend Father Peter Mwaura

Parish Administrator

[email protected]