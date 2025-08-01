POLICE ISSUE STATEMENT ON ALLEGED INTERNAL TURMOIL — SAYS TURMOIL IS NATURAL IN ANY ORGANISATION BUT FAILS TO DENY REPORTS OF MASS RESIGNATIONS

SKN TIMES NEWS



BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — Amidst mounting public concern and swirling media reports about growing unrest within the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF), the institution has issued an official statement in an apparent attempt to calm the storm. However, the statement notably fails to deny the widespread reports of mass resignations, instead characterizing the reports as “online ramblings” and urging the public not to take them at face value.

Multiple credible sources have confirmed to SKN Times that at least 12 officers have already resigned from the tactical units of the Force, with more resignations said to be imminent. The internal rumblings reportedly stem from issues related to leadership, morale, and alleged mistreatment within the ranks — matters that the Force has only vaguely addressed in its release.

The full statement from the RSCNPF reads as follows:

“The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) acknowledges recent online ramblings containing alarming claims about internal turmoil and alleged mass resignations within its tactical units. We caution the public against accepting such unverified reports at face value, as they do not accurately reflect the current operational state or internal realities of the Force. As with any organisation of our size and mandate, members of the Police Force may from time to time raise concerns or suggestions related to working conditions, morale, or operations. These matters are handled internally through the appropriate channels to ensure confidentiality, accountability, and fairness to all parties involved. We remain cognisant about the fact that no organisation is without its internal challenges. Constructive concerns raised by officers are being reviewed through established channels, with appropriate action taken where warranted. However, sensationalised narratives that rely on hearsay, distort context, and attempt to undermine public confidence are irresponsible and detrimental to national stability. The RSCNPF remains fully functional, mission-focused, and engaged in its mandate to protect and serve the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. Leadership transitions and personnel matters, when they occur, are managed with professionalism and in accordance with established procedures. We reaffirm our commitment to transparency, institutional integrity, and the continuous strengthening of internal systems. We urge the public to be discerning, to verify information through official channels, and to resist the temptation to inflate rumours into reality. Our duty is to public safety. That work continues.”

While the RSCNPF’s statement attempts to reassure the public of operational continuity, nowhere in the nearly 400-word response is there a denial of the resignations or the internal discontent that has been widely reported. In fact, their acknowledgment that “no organisation is without its internal challenges” and that “constructive concerns are being reviewed” appears to confirm that all is not well within the Force.

Observers note that the vague language of the statement does more to deflect scrutiny than to deliver the kind of transparency and accountability demanded by the public — especially in the wake of recent violent crime surges and alleged disciplinary tensions within elite units.

STILL FUNCTIONAL, BUT AT WHAT COST?

Despite the statement’s insistence that the Force remains “fully functional,” insiders warn that the loss of over a dozen experienced tactical officers is already having a measurable impact on operations. The resignations, if not addressed with urgency and clarity, could erode public confidence in the Force’s ability to respond to crime and maintain order.

This crisis comes at a time when the government is facing pressure on multiple fronts, including violent crime, community safety concerns, and questions about leadership across the national security apparatus.

SKN Times will continue to monitor developments closely and calls on authorities to provide full disclosure on the number of resignations, the reasons behind them, and what steps are being taken to address what now appears to be a deepening morale and leadership crisis within one of the country’s most critical institutions.