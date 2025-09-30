TCI LAWYER LEADS DEATH PENALTY FIGHT FOR ST. KITTS CONVICTED DOUBLE MURDERER TREVREN “SCARFACE” EDWARDS

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, September 29, 2025 — In a dramatic legal twist that has thrust St. Kitts and Nevis into the regional spotlight, a Turks & Caicos Islands attorney is spearheading a fight over the legality of the death penalty on behalf of convicted double murderer Trevern “Scarface” Edwards of Stapleton Village, St. Kitts.

Attorney-at-law Tim Prudhoe, of the Turks & Caicos law firm Stanbrook Prudhoe, is representing Edwards, who was convicted in April 2025 after a lengthy judge-alone trial of two brutal “execution-style” murders on the island.

According to reports from the Turks & Caicos Sun, Prudhoe secured confirmation on the eve of an upcoming hearing that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) will no longer pursue the death penalty against Edwards. Despite this development, Prudhoe’s wider legal challenge to the constitutionality of capital punishment in St. Kitts and Nevis will proceed, with critical arguments scheduled for October 10, 2025.

A Shocking Crime Trail

Police records reviewed by SKN Times reveal the chilling timeline:

On April 13, 2022 , then 29-year-old Edwards was arrested and charged for the murder of Arthur Henry of Fountain Estate, as well as an attempted armed robbery committed in March 2022.

, then 29-year-old Edwards was arrested and charged for the murder of of Fountain Estate, as well as an attempted armed robbery committed in March 2022. Less than a month later, on May 10, 2022, Edwards was additionally charged for the murder of Jesse Lee of Lime Kiln.

Both killings, described in court as “execution-style,” sent shockwaves through communities already reeling from violent crime.

A Regional and International Legal Effort

Prudhoe’s representation of Edwards is not in isolation. The high-profile legal team includes the London-based Death Penalty Project and celebrated advocates such as Douglas Mendes SC of Trinidad and Edward Fitzgerald KC of London, both veterans of death penalty abolition cases across the Commonwealth.

Notably, Prudhoe himself is a former intern of the Amicus organisation in Texas, known for its work defending death row inmates. His firm, Stanbrook Prudhoe, also funds bursaries for Caribbean students to engage in death penalty advocacy.

The Bigger Battle

While Edwards’ fate has shifted from possible execution to life imprisonment, the broader implications are monumental. The October hearings are expected to test the very legality of capital punishment in St. Kitts and Nevis, one of the last Caribbean states where the death penalty remains on the books but is rarely enforced.

Human rights observers say the case could set a precedent with regional and international consequences, potentially placing St. Kitts and Nevis on the front line of the Caribbean’s long-running death penalty debate.

What’s Next

For now, Edwards — convicted of two murders that still haunt St. Kitts — awaits sentencing, while the legal arguments over the constitutionality of capital punishment edge closer to center stage.

The stakes could not be higher: not only the sentence of a convicted killer, but the future of the death penalty in the Federation itself.