IMPORTING AFRICA’S FOOD SURPLUS UNDERMINES ST. KITTS AND NEVIS AND THE CARIBBEAN’S FOOD SECURITY AND SUSTAINABLE ISLAND STATE AMBITIONS

Exposé warns that swapping U.S. imports for African surpluses deepens dependency and betrays regional sovereignty

Basseterre, St. Kitts — September 30, 2025 — A hard-hitting analysis has sparked fierce debate across the Federation and the wider Caribbean: the notion that the region can achieve food security and fulfill its Sustainable Island State ambitions by becoming a steady market for Africa’s food surpluses is being slammed as both shortsighted and dangerous.

Critics argue that simply replacing imports from the United States with imports from Nigeria and Africa does nothing to strengthen sovereignty or resilience. Instead, it only rebrands dependency, leaving St. Kitts and Nevis vulnerable to the same shipping delays, price shocks, and foreign policy risks that already compromise regional stability.

“Thriving for full food security can never, ever come from switching imports. Surplus food from Africa will not save us. Food sovereignty starts in our own soil.”

The Dependency Trap

While policymakers celebrate potential South–South trade, analysts warn that these arrangements risk turning the Caribbean into a dumping ground for Africa’s surpluses, sidelining local farmers and stalling long-overdue agricultural transformation.

The harsh reality: as long as ships, not farms, feed our people, the Federation remains one crisis away from hunger and instability.

What Real Food Security Demands

Grow what we eat, eat what we grow.

Empower farmers with financing, land access, and new technologies.

Modernize agricultural systems to withstand climate shocks.

Build regional value chains that prioritize Caribbean produce, not foreign surplus.

Every lesson from COVID-19, global shipping crises, and energy shocks underscores the same truth: import substitution is not food security.

A Caribbean at the Crossroads

For St. Kitts and Nevis and the region, the decision is urgent. Either double down on dependency—whether on Miami or Lagos—or chart a bold path to genuine food sovereignty.

The Sustainable Island State agenda will stand or fall on this choice. And as critics make clear: no amount of imported surpluses can substitute for the strength of our own soil.