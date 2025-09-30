WAHS HONOURS TEACHERS AS ANCHORS OF INSPIRATION WITH “BREAKFAST, FASCINATORS & TIES”

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, September 29, 2025 — The Washington Archibald High School (WAHS) has set the tone for Teacher Appreciation Week 2025 with a dazzling and heartfelt celebration under the theme “Breakfast, Fascinators & Ties.”

In an elegant and symbolic gesture, the school community came together to honor its educators — not just as professionals, but as the very anchors of inspiration and guidance shaping the nation’s future.

Symbolism in Celebration

In a statement posted to its official Facebook page, WAHS explained the depth behind the event’s design:

Breakfast symbolized nourishment, energy, and the first gift of the day — just as teachers provide the foundation for students’ growth and success.

symbolized nourishment, energy, and the first gift of the day — just as teachers provide the foundation for students’ growth and success. Fascinators represented creativity, elegance, and individuality, reflecting the passion and flair teachers bring into every classroom.

represented creativity, elegance, and individuality, reflecting the passion and flair teachers bring into every classroom. Ties stood as a symbol of unity and strength, mirroring the powerful bonds between educators, their students, and colleagues.

The school declared, “We believe that teaching is more than a profession; it is the daily weaving of knowledge, guidance, and care into the fabric of our students’ lives.”

A Tribute Beyond Food and Fashion

Monday’s program was more than a stylish showcase of hats, ties, and breakfast spreads. It was a poignant tribute to the men and women who stand at the frontlines of education with unwavering dedication.

“Today was not just about food or fashion; it was about honoring the role of our teachers as anchors and inspirations in the lives of so many,” the statement affirmed.

Anchors of the Nation

The event marked the beginning of a week of appreciation that promises to uplift the teaching fraternity, reminding the Federation that teachers remain the unsung heroes — fueling minds, nurturing dreams, and shaping generations.

With “Breakfast, Fascinators & Ties,” WAHS has transformed Teacher Appreciation Week into more than a celebration — it has become a declaration that educators are, and always will be, the heartbeat of the nation’s progress.