SUPERVISOR OF ELECTIONS MAKES STUNNING REVELATION: ST. KITTS–NEVIS ABANDONS ONLINE VOTERS LIST AND RETURNS TO RUM SHOP DOOR NOTICES

St. Kitts and Nevis has officially been dragged backwards in time—not by accident, not by necessity, but by administrative choice.

In a nationally broadcast address, Oaklyn Peets, Supervisor of Elections, calmly informed the nation that the Annual Register of Voters will no longer be published online. Instead, effective January 30, 2026, voters are being told to check for their names the old-fashioned way—posted at “two conspicuous places” in each polling division.

In plain language?

Village notice boards. Rum shop doors. Lamp posts.

The same methods used in the 1960s, 70s, 80s and 90s.

In an era of smartphones, digital banking, and online government services, the Elections Office has decided that electoral transparency belongs in the past.

A BROADCAST HEAVY ON LAW, LIGHT ON LOGIC

In his address, Peets cited Section 43(1) of the National Assembly Elections Act and outlined the process for claims and objections, urging voters to file Form No. 7 for corrections or Form No. 8 for objections by February 9, 2026, at the Electoral Offices in Basseterre and Charlestown.

What he did not explain is the only thing that matters to the public:

Why are the voters’ lists no longer being published online?

The law does not prohibit online publication.

The technology exists.

The precedent is established.

So why the retreat?

THIS WAS ALREADY FIXED — YEARS AGO

Under the Dr. Timothy Harris-led Team Unity administration, electoral laws and administrative practices were modernized to facilitate online publication of the voters’ lists—a move widely praised as pro-democracy and pro-transparency.

Nationals at home and abroad were able to check their registration status with ease. The lists were publicly posted, downloadable, and verifiable.

As late as 2022, the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service officially published and disseminated the full Nevis Electoral List online.

That is not ancient history.

That is recent fact.

THE WARNING CAME A YEAR AGO — AND WAS IGNORED

What makes the 2026 announcement even more troubling is that this rollback did not happen overnight.

In February 2025—one full year ago—medical doctor and outspoken civic advocate Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge issued a scathing social media post, sounding the alarm about the increasing difficulty in obtaining an electronic copy of the voter register.

“The Annual Register of Voters was issued January 31st, and persons have up until February 10th to file objections. However, it seems like pulling teeth to get an electronic copy of the register,” she wrote.

Dr. Daniel-Hodge reminded the public that in previous years, citizens could simply download the voter register from the Electoral Office’s official website. Yet inexplicably, no online voter lists were published for 2023, 2024, or 2025—despite constitutional obligations and established practice.

She posed a question that still hangs unanswered:

“Today, when technology is used for everything—even to buy food with JAD—why is it so difficult for people to check their voter registration status online?”

Her call was direct and urgent, appealing to:

the Attorney General,

the Electoral Commission,

and the Supervisor of Elections

to immediately address the issue.

They did not.

Instead, the country has now been formally told to accept complete digital withdrawal.

FROM SILENCE TO SYSTEMIC REGRESSION

The pattern is now impossible to ignore:

Up to 2022 : Voters’ lists published online

: Voters’ lists published online 2023–2025 : Online lists quietly disappear

: Online lists quietly disappear February 2025 : Public warning issued, no response

: Public warning issued, no response January 2026: Official announcement—online access effectively abandoned

This is not a technical glitch.

This is systemic regression.

And when electoral transparency shrinks, public trust collapses.

DEMOCRACY DOES NOT BELONG ON A RUM SHOP DOOR

In a modern democracy, access to the voters’ list is not optional. It is foundational. Removing online access:

disadvantages overseas nationals,

limits public scrutiny,

delays discovery of errors,

and fuels suspicion about what may be quietly altered or obscured.

Posting names on physical boards in scattered locations does not enhance integrity—it reduces visibility and raises red flags.

The uncomfortable but unavoidable conclusion many citizens are now drawing is this:

When transparency retreats, shenanigans thrive.

THE QUESTION THE NATION DESERVES ANSWERED

Why, in 2026, is St. Kitts and Nevis being forced to operate its electoral process like it is 1976?

Why abandon a system that already works, already exists, and already served the public interest?

And most importantly:

What exactly is happening inside the Electoral Office that cannot withstand full, online public scrutiny?

Until clear answers are provided, confidence in the electoral process will continue to erode—and rightly so.

Because democracy does not survive in shadows, silence, or on peeling notice boards.

It survives in sunlight.

— 30 —t?