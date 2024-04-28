St. Kitts and Nevis High Commissioner Engages Montreal Diaspora in Climate Change and Sustainability Dialogue

His Excellency Samuel Berridge, High Commissioner of St. Kitts and Nevis in Canada, along with his team, embarked on a significant journey from Toronto to Montreal to connect with nationals residing in the city. The purpose of the visit was to engage with the diaspora community and discuss pressing issues such as the impacts of climate change, migration, and socio-economic challenges facing the Federation.In a series of meetings and discussions held in Montreal, High Commissioner Berridge and his team emphasized the importance of addressing these critical issues as St. Kitts and Nevis transitions into a sustainable island state. The dialogue aimed to foster a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by the nation and explore collaborative solutions with the diaspora community.During the visit, High Commissioner Berridge urged the St. Kitts and Nevis diaspora in Montreal to forge partnerships with nationals back home. He emphasized the role of the diaspora in contributing to the development of a sustainable island state and strengthening the bonds between St. Kitts and Nevis and Canada.The Montreal engagement underscored the commitment of the High Commission to engage with nationals abroad, harnessing their expertise and resources to address the pressing challenges confronting the Federation. As climate change and sustainability remain at the forefront of global discussions, the dialogue in Montreal serves as a crucial step towards building a resilient and prosperous future for St. Kitts and Nevis.