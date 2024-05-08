Earthquake Felt in Saint Kitts and Nevis, Montserrat, Antigua and Barbuda, and Guadeloupe

BASSETERRE, Saint Kitts and Nevis, May 8, 2024 [Press Secretary, PMO] – At approximately 10:43 am local time, today (May 8, 2024), a significant earthquake measuring 5.4 magnitude on the Richter scale struck the islands of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Montserrat, Antigua and Barbuda, and Guadeloupe. The earthquake’s epicenter was located at latitude: 16.854, longitude: -61.545, with a depth of 10.0km.



The quake was felt prominently in the following nearby cities:

44 km SE of Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda

67 km N of Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe

74 km E of Brades, Montserrat

Despite the intensity of the earthquake, Mr. Abdias Samuel, National Disaster Coordinator for Saint Kitts and Nevis, has reported no damages thus far in Saint Kitts and Nevis or any of the neighbouring islands.



Mr. Samuel urges both nationals and residents to remain vigilant and advises them to reach out to relevant authorities for any necessary information on disaster preparedness.



“I continue to stress the importance of preparedness in the face of such eventualities,” Mr. Samuel emphasized. “Please do not hesitate to contact the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD) for crucial information and earthquake preparedness guidance.”



For further updates and assistance, please contact the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) at 466-5100, or the Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD) at 469-1423 or 469-7903